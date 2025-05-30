RJ Mahvash looks heartbroken as rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal's PBKS is decimated by RCB in IPL Qualifier

RJ Mahvash was in Mullanpur to cheer for her rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal’s team Punjab Kings as they took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. However, she was left disappointed after the team suffered a crushing defeat. Also read: RJ Mahvash drops glam pics with Preity Zinta from Jaipur; Internet wonders if Yuzvendra Chahal was the photographer RJ Mahvash looked visibly disappointed towards the end of the match.

RJ Mahvash's cheer fades away with Punjab Kings' defeat

RJ Mahvash was present at the match on Thursday, cheering for Punjab Kings, despite Chahal not being part of Punjab's playing XI. Several images of her from the stand have surfaced on social media.

In the photographs, she is seen in a red strapless top. RJ Mahvash looked visibly disappointed as Punjab Kings suffered a crushing defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

RJ Mahvash began the match on a high note, enthusiastically cheering for Punjab Kings, but as the game progressed and the team struggled, her expressions turned anxious. She had a sombre expression towards the end of the match.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal missed Punjab's last two games due to a finger injury. However, he is expected to return for the second qualifier in a few days. Chahal is the highest-wicket taker in IPL history

Punjab Kings were folded for 101 runs in 14.1 overs. However, Punjab can still make the final if they can win the second qualifier against the winner of Friday's eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal dating rumours

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma was finalised in March. However, the couple's split wasn't without controversy, as whispers about Chahal's alleged closeness to RJ Mahvash had begun circulating beforehand, adding fuel to the speculation surrounding their separation. At the time, RJ Mahvash clarified that they were just friends.

After his separation, Chahal was seen enjoying a Champions Trophy match with RJ Mahvash. Their photographs sparked rumours that they are dating. Since then, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

Mahvash has been spotted with Chahal numerous times before and during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), sparking romance rumours once again. Neither has commented on the speculations yet.