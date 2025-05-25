RJ Mahvash drops glam pics with Preity Zinta from Jaipur; Internet wonders if Yuzvendra Chahal was the photographer

RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been grabbing headlines for quite some time now due to their rumoured relationship. Mahvash recently shared some stunning photos with actor and PBKS (Punjab Kings) co-owner Preity Zinta, prompting fans to speculate whether the pictures were clicked by Chahal himself. (Also Read: RJ Mahvash wanted to ‘hide’ as trolls took toll on her mental health amid dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal) RJ Mahvash shared stunning pictures with Preity Zinta.

Mahvash poses with Preity Zinta

On Sunday, Mahvash took to Instagram and posted a few pictures with Preity Zinta from Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace. Both were seen dressed in traditional attire — Preity looked radiant in a yellow sharara suit, while Mahvash wore a pink one. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Isn’t Zara the most gorgeous?” Mahvash’s rumoured boyfriend, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, also liked the post.

Internet users were quick to react, speculating that Chahal was behind the camera. One of the comments read, “Chahal bhai clicking the photos.” Another said, “Chahal bhai’s photography skills.” A third asked, “Where is Chahal?” while others added, “Pic credit goes to Yuzvendra Chahal,” and “Chahal-pahal poori hai Jaipur mein.”

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal dating rumours

Amid rumours of a divorce from his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, Chahal was spotted spending time with Mahvash, which sparked speculation that the two were dating. While Mahvash had clarified at the time that they were just friends, their frequent appearances together post-divorce only added fuel to the rumours. They were seen enjoying the Champions Trophy match together in Dubai, and Mahvash later shared a post cheering for Chahal and his IPL team PBKS after their win against CSK. In return, the cricketer called her his "spine."

RJ Mahvash’s acting debut

Meanwhile, Mahvash is currently earning praise for her performance in her debut series Pyar Paisa Profit. The show follows the story of Abhijeet, Saurabh, Shruti, and Garima — friends with coveted high-paying jobs who face brutal bosses, romantic mishaps, and company layoffs. Their friendship begins to crumble as money, the very force that united them, ultimately tears them apart. The series is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.