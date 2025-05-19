RJ Mahvash wanted to ‘hide’ as trolls took toll on her mental health amid dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

RJ Mahvash made her acting debut with the show Pyar Paisa Profit and received a huge cheer from her rumoured boyfriend, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Mahvash also faced online trolling after rumours of her dating Chahal surfaced on social media. Now, in an interview with Free Press Journal, Mahvash has spoken about how the trolling took a toll on her. (Also Read: RJ Mahvash says Yuzvendra Chahal is ‘great, most caring person' amid dating rumours: He’s so available for his people) RJ Mahvash shared a selfie with Yuzvendra Chahal.(Instagram)

Mahvash says trolls took a toll on her

Mahvash shared how everyone goes through moments when they feel like giving up, and said, "This happened very recently because of some trolls. I was unable to process it because some of the things being said weren’t even true. I was like, 'Why are these people doing this to me? I’m just a girl trying to live her life. Why are they being so mean when they don’t even know the truth?' It really took a toll on me. I wanted to leave everything — social media, public life. I just wanted to go back, live like a normal girl, and hide away in the mountains, selling Maggi. I didn’t want the attention. So yes, trolls do take a toll on me."

She added, "These PR teams and the people we work with keep telling us not to respond immediately. But no one realises what you’re going through. Sometimes, you just want to clarify, 'Yeh jo tum bol rahe ho, yeh sab made up hai, aisa kuch hai hi nahi' (What you’re saying is all made up — there’s nothing like that). So many times, you just want to go and write a long post, argue with people and say, ‘Stop it. This is not the truth.’ But how many people can you respond to and clarify with?" She further advised everyone to be themselves and not feel pressured to constantly clarify everything.

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal dating rumours

In March, Chahal was granted a divorce from his ex-wife and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. However, amid the buzz around their separation, rumours of Chahal and Mahvash dating began to circulate. At the time, Mahvash clarified that they were just friends. Soon after his separation, Chahal was seen enjoying a Champions Trophy match with Mahvash, and their photos further fuelled the speculation. Since then, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

Mahvash also penned a sweet note for Chahal after PBKS’s win over CSK in an IPL 2025 match, and in return, the cricketer referred to Mahvash as his "backbone." Recently, when Mahvash’s series Pyar Paisa Profit premiered on Amazon MX Player, Chahal shared a poster from the show on Instagram with the caption: “Congratulations @rj.mahvash, proud of you.”