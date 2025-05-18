RJ Mahvash says Yuzvendra Chahal is ‘great, most caring person' amid dating rumours: He’s so available for his people

RJ Mahvash heaps praise on Chahal's nature

When asked what one thing she’d like to steal from Chahal, Mahvash replied, “His niceness and how humble he is.” She continued to praise the cricketer’s nature, adding, “He is a great and the most caring person you’ll ever find. He is so available for his people, so I would steal his nature.”

Earlier, Mahvash made headlines when she posted a supportive message for Chahal after PBKS’s win against CSK in an IPL match, writing, “One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23.”To which Chahal replied, “You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always.”

Dating rumours between the two first surfaced when they were spotted together amid speculation about Chahal’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. At the time, Mahvash dismissed the reports, insisting they were just friends. However, the rumours reignited when they were seen enjoying a Champions Trophy match together in Dubai.

RJ Mahvash's acting debut

Mahvash recently made her acting debut with the series Pyar Paisa Profit, inspired by Durjoy Datta’s bestselling novel Now That You’re Rich… Let’s Fall In Love. The show features Pratik Yadav, Mihir Ahuja, Neil Bhoopalam, Nitish Sharma, Shivangi Khedkar, and Ashish Raghav in key roles.

The story follows Abhijeet, a small-town boy with big dreams, who leaves behind his modest family in Delhi for a high-paying job in Mumbai. Amidst five-star hotels, ruthless colleagues, and fragile friendships, he discovers that survival isn’t about playing fair—it’s about playing smart. Pyar Paisa Profit is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.