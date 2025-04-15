RJ Mahvash talks about breakups, forgiving people and moving on in new video; internet thinks ‘it’s for Chahal'

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s dating rumours have been rife on social media for a long time now. Their frequent appearances together since the cricketer’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma have added fuel to the speculation. Now, Mahvash has shared a reel about breakups in the new generation, and the internet can’t stop joking that it’s aimed at Chahal. (Also Read: RJ Mahvash cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal at IPL Match amid dating rumours) Chahal likes RJ Mahvash's video on breakups and moving on.

RJ Mahvash on modern-day breakups

On Monday, RJ Mahvash shared a reel in which she questioned why modern-day breakups are often so bitter. In the video, she said, “Aaj kal ki generation ke breakups itne gande kyu hote hain yaar? Breakups ko apni zindagi ka sabse chota hissa banaao. Aadhe time toh humari nafrat hi saamne wale ko regret hi nahi karne deti ki usne kya kiya. (Why are breakups in today’s generation so messy, man? Make breakups the smallest part of your life. Half the time, our hatred doesn’t even let the other person regret what they did)."

She added, “Tumhari maafi uss bande ko aadha kar degi. Trust me, let it go! Zindagi hai dost, tumhe lagta hai ki tumhare haath mein hai par sab tay hai…(Your forgiveness will break that person in half. Trust me, let it go! This is life, my friend—you may feel like it’s in your control, but everything is already destined). Why do you write the last page of your story so bitterly? One day, you will also move on too. This is your choice: if you want to keep ego, hate and pain with you or happiness, peace and love." She captioned the reel, “Ja tujhe maaf kiya, ab tu yahan HAI HI nahi!” (Go, I forgive you — you don’t even exist here anymore!)

Fans were quick to comment on the reel. One of them wrote, “This video was for Chahal brother.” Another commented, “She must be talking about Chahal.” Fans also noticed Chahal’s like on the reel and joked, “Chahal brother’s liking speed is faster than Dhoni’s stumping.” Some also resonated with Mahvash’s message and wrote, “Beautifully said.” Another user commented, “I did [let it go], after watching this. Thank you.”

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce

Chahal tied the knot with Dhanashree in December 2020 in Gurgaon. However, their marriage reportedly hit a rough patch, and they had been living separately since 2022. In March 2025, the court granted them a divorce.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s dating rumours

Chahal and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together amid speculation about the cricketer’s divorce from Dhanashree. Although both dismissed the rumours, stating they were just friends, fans continued to ship them after the two were seen enjoying a Champions Trophy match together in Dubai.

More recently, RJ Mahvash was spotted cheering for Chahal during the PBKS vs CSK IPL match. Later, she even shared an Instagram post for him, writing, "One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23." Chahal replied, "You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always."