RJ Mahvash cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal at IPL Match amid dating rumours

RJ Mahvash has been rumored to be dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal for quite some time. Amidst the buzz, Mahvash was spotted cheering for his team Punjab Kings, during the IPL match against the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Also read: RJ Mahvash describes her perfect guy in new Reel; Yuzvendra Chahal's ‘like’ fuels dating rumours RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram stories to share her excitement about the match.

RJ Mahvash spotted cheering for Yuzvendra’s team

RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram stories to share her excitement about the match, She posted a video that captured her enthusiastically cheering for Yuzvendra's team. She even called Punjab Kings “stars”. She captioned the video with, “Go Punjab! You win or you lose. You stars. Doesn’t matter. Go team."

Several visuals of Mahvash in the stands also emerged on social media, adding to the buzz around her bond with Yuzvendra.

Earlier this year, RJ Mahvash was spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal attending the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. Mahvansh had posted videos and pictures from the match after India's win. Yuzvendra also made a feature in most of them but without his face showing. She wrote in the caption, “Kaha tha na jita ke aungi (I told you I'll make them win) I am good luck for team India". Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs in the match on Tuesday.

Yuzvendra and Mahvash dating rumours

Yuzvendra and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together amid speculation about the cricketer’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. However, at the time, Mahvash dismissed the reports and stated that they were just friends. Later, the two were seen together enjoying a Champions Trophy match in Dubai, adding fuel to the rumours.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in December 2020. However, their marriage didn’t last long, as reports suggest they had been living separately since 2022. They officially got divorced at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on 20 March 2025.