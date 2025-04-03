RJ Mahvash describes her perfect guy in new Reel; Yuzvendra Chahal's ‘like’ fuels dating rumours

Amid dating rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash has sparked curiosity with her latest Instagram reel, which has left fans wondering if she's hinting at her relationship status. Also read: RJ Mahvash was in Lucknow on Yuzvendra Chahal's LSG vs PBKS IPL match day? Reddit thinks so Earlier this week, several social media users believed that RJ Mahavash was in Lucknow for Chahal's LSG vs PBKS IPL match.

In the reel, Mahvash says, "Wohi husband hoga" which translates to "Only, he will be my husband". While she doesn't mention Yuzvendra's name, the timing of the post has led fans to speculate about the rumored couple's future plans.

RJ Mahvash's post adds fuel to romance rumours

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to post a reel, in which she is seen saying in Hindi, "Koi ladka aayega toh wo hoga bas ek… wohi friend hoga, wohi best friend hoga, wohi boyfriend hoga, wohi husband hoga… (Whichever boy comes into my life, he will be the only boy in my life. He will be my friend, he will be my boyfriend, he will be my husband. My life will revolve around him. I don't want useless people. I can't talk to other boys in that scenario. That urge to say 'My boy is enough' is everything”.

"Bas ek hi hoga (There will only be one)," was the caption of the post.

Yuzvendra's seal of approval came in the form of a "like" on the video, which further fueled the speculation among fans on social media, who were quick to assume that her message was, in fact, a subtle reference to the cricketer.

"Yuzi bhai smiling in the corner," wrote a fan, with another sharing, “Everything is temporary but liked by Yuzi Chahal is permanent”. “Yuziiiiii bhai️,” shared one.

Yuzvendra and Mahvash dating rumours

Yuzvendra and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together amid speculation about the cricketer’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. However, at the time, Mahvash dismissed the reports and stated that they were just friends. Later, the two were seen together enjoying a Champions Trophy match in Dubai, adding fuel to the rumours.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in December 2020. However, their marriage didn’t last long, as reports suggest they had been living separately since 2022. They officially got divorced at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on 20 March 2025.