RJ Mahvash was in Lucknow on Yuzvendra Chahal's LSG vs PBKS IPL match day? Reddit thinks so

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal have long been rumoured to be dating. Recently, the cricketer was in Lucknow for his IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. On the same day, RJ Mahvash shared a video of herself enjoying a swim at a hotel in Lucknow. This left the internet wondering, "How long will they keep it a secret?" (Also Read: RJ Mahvash posts pics with Yuzvendra Chahal from Champions Trophy final as internet blazes with their dating rumours) Reddit thinks RJ Mahavash was in Lucknow for Chahal's LSG vs PBKS IPL match on Tuesday.

RJ Mahvash in Lucknow

On Tuesday, a Reddit user shared RJ Mahvash's Instagram story, in which she was seen playing with a ball in a swimming pool. She captioned the post, “Mujhe swim karte time lagta hai main kar kar ke bohot aagey nikal gayi hu. Phir mud ke dekhti hu to usi jagah pade phach phach kar rahi hoti hun (I feel like I've swum really far ahead, putting in so much effort. But when I turn around to look, I find myself stuck in the same place, just splashing around)."

While she didn’t mention the location, an eagle-eyed Reddit user pointed out that it was the swimming pool of the Taj Mahal Hotel in Lucknow. The Reddit user also shared a video of the hotel's swimming pool as proof. The fact that both RJ Mahavash and Chahal were in Lucknow on the same day further fueled the dating rumours.

One Reddit user wrote, "How long are they going to deny it?" Another commented, "I feel like they're rage-baiting." Someone else remarked, "At this point, it seems like this girl is doing it just for clout. It's getting irritating now!" Another user added, "They know that we know that they know we know."

Chahal and Mahvash dating rumours

Chahal and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together amid speculation about the cricketer’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. However, at the time, Mahvash dismissed the reports and stated that they were just friends. Later, the two were seen together enjoying a Champions Trophy match in Dubai, adding fuel to the rumours.

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in December 2020. However, their marriage didn’t last long, as reports suggest they had been living separately since 2022. They officially got divorced at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on 20 March 2025.