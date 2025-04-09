RJ Mahvash talks about ‘standing behind Yuzvendra Chahal like a rock’ amid dating rumours. See pic

RJ Mahvash's post for 'dost' Yuzvendra Chahal

On Wednesday, Mahvash took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the latest IPL match. In one of them, she was seen holding a PBKS flag and cheering for the team. The other was a selfie with Chahal. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post, "One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23 💫🧿."

She also shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Here to support Kings this year coz dosti tameez se nibhate hain hum bhai! (We handle our friendships with respect, brother)." Chahal replied to the post, writing, "You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always."

RJ Mahvash's post for Yuzvendra Chahal.

During the recent IPL match between PBKS and CSK, Mahvash was seen cheering for the team and for Chahal from the stands. Several visuals of RJ Mahvash surfaced on the internet. She shared a video enthusiastically cheering for the team and even called Punjab Kings “stars”, captioning one video, "Go Punjab! You win or you lose. You’re stars. Doesn’t matter. Go team."

RJ Mahvash and Chahal dating rumours

Chahal and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together amid speculation about the cricketer’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. However, at the time, Mahvash dismissed the reports and stated that they were just friends. Later, the two were seen together enjoying a Champions Trophy match in Dubai, further fuelling the rumours. They were also spotted hanging out together just hours before Chahal's divorce hearing. While both have maintained that they are friends, their frequent public appearances have convinced fans that they are dating.