'God mode on': RJ Mahvash cannot stop praising rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal after his historic IPL hat-trick

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
May 01, 2025 12:56 PM IST

RJ Mahvash showered praise upon Yuzvendra Chahal after the cricketer took his second IPL hat-trick during the game against CSK.

Punjab Kings' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal created history by taking his second IPL hat-trick during Wednesday's game between Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. As the world celebrated Chahal's feat, his rumoured girlfriend, actor and creator RJ Mahvash, also chimed in, with a special Instagram story for the cricketer. (Also read: RJ Mahvash claps and cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal during Punjab Kings match)

RJ Mahvash showered praise upon Yuzvendra Chahal.
RJ Mahvash praises Chahal

On Wednesday night, minutes after Chahal completed his hat-trick in the 19th over of CSK's innings, Mahvash took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "God mode on kyaaa?" She then tagged Chahal and added, "Strength of a warrior sir (salute emoji)." Mahvash did not share a picture of Chahal.

RJ Mahvash's story for Yuzvendra Chahal.
Mahvash has been spotted with Chahal numerous times before and during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The two were spotted in Dubai earlier this year as they watched the Indian cricket team take on Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, sparking relationship rumours. After Chahal's divorce with dancer Dhanashree Verma was finalised in March, Mahvash was again seen with Chahal during games, and at one point, she reportedly travelled in the PBKS team bus with Chahal.

How Chahal and Mahvash were linked

A few days ago, after a smashing performance in a recent match between Kolkata Night Riders and Punjab Kings, Yuzvendra shared a story on Instagram where he can be seen smiling and holding a bouquet of red roses. The Instagram story soon went viral and its screenshot landed on Reddit. The users on the platform said that Yuzvendra had apparently tagged Mahvash in the story but later deleted it.

Despite the rumours, Chahal and Mahvash have not confirmed the speculations. Last December, Mahvash had denied these rumours. However, their recent appearances together and social media praise for each other have fuelled the rumours again.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.


