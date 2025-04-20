RJ Mahvash claps and cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal during Punjab Kings match

Sunday's Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match was intense, and finally it was RCB who continued its winning streak. RCB scored a win by 7 wickets, and with 7 deliveries to spare. During the match however, RJ Mahvash was present to show her support for Yuzvendra Chahal from the strands. (Also read: RJ Mahvash talks about breakups, forgiving people and moving on in new video; internet thinks ‘it’s for Chahal') RJ Mahvash cheered for Yuzvendra Chahal during the match.

RJ Mahvash cheers for Yuzvendra

RJ Mahvash was spotted in the strands during the match on Sunday. She was seen clapping and cheering for Yuzvendra when he launched a crucial wicket of Rajat Patidar. The moment was caught during the match in which RCB was chasing the score of 158. She clapped for Yuzvendra from the stands and smiled.

About dating rumours

Chahal and Mahvash are in the limelight for the last few weeks. The two first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together amid speculation about the cricketer’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma.

Although both dismissed the rumours, stating they were just friends, fans continued to ship them after the two were seen enjoying a Champions Trophy match together in Dubai.

A few days ago, after a smashing performance in a recent match between Kolkata Night Riders and Punjab Kings, Yuzvendra shared a story on Instagram where he can be seen smiling and holding a bouquet of red roses. The Instagram story soon went viral and its screenshot landed on Reddit. The users on the platform said that Yuzvendra had apparently tagged Mahvash in the story but later deleted it. While both have maintained that they are friends, their frequent public appearances have convinced fans that they are dating.

Chahal tied the knot with Dhanashree in December 2020 in Gurgaon. However, their marriage reportedly hit a rough patch, and they had been living separately since 2022. In March 2025, the court granted them a divorce.