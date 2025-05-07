Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RJ Mahvash is all hearts for rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal’s team Punjab Kings for their IPL 2025 campaign. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
May 07, 2025 01:20 PM IST

RJ Mahvash is often spotted cheering for Yuzvendra Chahal and Punjab Kings during the ongoing IPL 2025 tournament.

RJ Mahvash is turning heads during IPL 2025. Amid whispers of a romance with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, she was asked who she was supporting during the tournament. And she didn’t try to hide her allegiance. Mahvash didn't hold back and said she is supporting her rumoured beau's team. Also read: RJ Mahvash claps and cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal during Punjab Kings match

Yuzvendra and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours last year when they were spotted together amid speculation about the cricketer’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma.
Yuzvendra and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours last year when they were spotted together amid speculation about the cricketer’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma.

RJ Mahvash's IPL loyalty revealed

RJ Mahvash revealed her IPL 2025 allegiance when paparazzi asked which team she's rooting for. In a fun video. which has emerged on Instagram, she revealed her heart belongs to Punjab Kings, and the fans are going wild.

During her recent outing, she was asked 'Madam, kisko support kar rahe ho aap?' (Who are you supporting)”. She smiled and replied by saying 'Punjab Kings', prompting cheers from onlookers.

“Uffff,” read one comment, with another reading, “Support personal hai (It’s personal for her)”. Many fans dropped heart emojis and heart eyes emojis.

Chahal and Mahvash dating rumours

Yuzvendra Chahal and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours last year when they were spotted together amid speculations about the cricketer’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. However, at the time, Mahvash dismissed the reports and stated that they were just friends. Earlier this year, the two were seen together enjoying a Champions Trophy match in Dubai, adding fuel to the rumours.

Mahvash has been spotted with Chahal numerous times before and during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), sparking romance rumours once again. Neither has commented on the speculations yet.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in December 2020. However, their marriage didn’t last long, as reports suggest they had been living separately since 2022. They officially got divorced at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on 20 March 2025.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / RJ Mahvash is all hearts for rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal’s team Punjab Kings for their IPL 2025 campaign. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On