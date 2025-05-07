RJ Mahvash is all hearts for rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal’s team Punjab Kings for their IPL 2025 campaign. Watch

RJ Mahvash is turning heads during IPL 2025. Amid whispers of a romance with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, she was asked who she was supporting during the tournament. And she didn’t try to hide her allegiance. Mahvash didn't hold back and said she is supporting her rumoured beau's team. Also read: RJ Mahvash claps and cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal during Punjab Kings match Yuzvendra and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours last year when they were spotted together amid speculation about the cricketer’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma.

RJ Mahvash's IPL loyalty revealed

RJ Mahvash revealed her IPL 2025 allegiance when paparazzi asked which team she's rooting for. In a fun video. which has emerged on Instagram, she revealed her heart belongs to Punjab Kings, and the fans are going wild.

During her recent outing, she was asked 'Madam, kisko support kar rahe ho aap?' (Who are you supporting)”. She smiled and replied by saying 'Punjab Kings', prompting cheers from onlookers.

“Uffff,” read one comment, with another reading, “Support personal hai (It’s personal for her)”. Many fans dropped heart emojis and heart eyes emojis.

Chahal and Mahvash dating rumours

Yuzvendra Chahal and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours last year when they were spotted together amid speculations about the cricketer’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. However, at the time, Mahvash dismissed the reports and stated that they were just friends. Earlier this year, the two were seen together enjoying a Champions Trophy match in Dubai, adding fuel to the rumours.

Mahvash has been spotted with Chahal numerous times before and during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), sparking romance rumours once again. Neither has commented on the speculations yet.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in December 2020. However, their marriage didn’t last long, as reports suggest they had been living separately since 2022. They officially got divorced at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on 20 March 2025.