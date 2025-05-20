Angry Preity Zinta slams her morphed photos hugging Vaibhav Suryavanshi being circulated online: ‘I’m so surprised’

Preity Zinta reacts to morphed pics

On Monday, several videos and images of Vaibhav meeting Punjab Kings co-owner Preity in Jaipur emerged on social media. In the said video, the actor is seen having a conversation with him and then hugging him. It was claimed that the video was from Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

As soon as the image of her hugging Vaibhav caught everyone’s attention and became a talking point in the media, the actor took to social media to share that they are not real.

Reposting a news story on her hugging Vaibhav, Preity wrote, “This is a morphed image and fake news. Am so surprised now news channels are also using morphed images and featuring them as news items”.

She reposted another link to a regional news report about the same video, and wrote, “Fake news with morphed image”.

More about the video

On Monday, a video of Preity meeting Vaibhav was shared by the Rajasthan Royals' official handle on X (formerly Twitter). The franchise captioned the post as “Flex levels at school: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.”

The video opens with Preity chatting with Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. After speaking to the youngster for a brief while, she stepped aside by saying, “Nice meeting you”. She was then seen telling Shashank Singh about wanting to meet the 14-year-old Suryavanshi. “Come let's go say hi to him”.

The Bollywood actor then made her way to Vaibhav. They are seen chatting for a brief while. Following the conversation, Vaibhav shook her hands. The franchise used the song ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ in the background of the video.

However, Preity is not seen hugging Vaibhav in the video posted by the franchise. Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in Jaipur on Sunday as the franchise defended 219 runs.

Preity’s next film

At the moment, Preity is working on her comeback to the big screen after a seven-year hiatus. She was last seen in the movie Bhaiaji Superhit, which was released in 2018. She will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film also features Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal in key roles.