Preity Zinta says she will unleash her ‘Kali avatar’ if anyone breaks no-photo rule for her twins: 'Leave my kids alone’

Preity Zinta’s no photo rule for kids

During an AMA session on X (formerly Twitter), a user asked Preity, "What’s one thing most fans don’t know about her.

Responding to the question, Preity shared, “I hate taking pictures in temples, early in the morning after a flight, in bathrooms and during security checks ! Asking me for a photo is the best way to get a photo unless you are asking for pictures in the above situations”.

“Taking my kids pictures will bring out my Kali avatar otherwise I’m a happy person. Don’t start making videos without my permission - it’s actually very irritating - Just ask me politely & please leave my kids alone (folded hand emoji and heart emoji),” she added.

Wrapping up the chat, Preity wrote, “Thanks everyone for another fun Pzchat ! I enjoy these chats more than any interview cuz the questions are either amazing or crazy weird. I’d also like to request the media to either quote my full reply or not use the quote at all ! Just to let everyone know I didn’t slam anyone in this chat nor did anyone piss me off ! I’m old enough to understand there are different types of people in the world and I’m a big girl - I can handle all types of comments (heart emoji) Interesting conversations/comments stay with me while any negativity goes through a quick mental delete. Ok bye now and if I have spammed people’s timelines with this chat then oops ! I did it again”.

More about Preity’s family

Preity and Gene Goodenough got married in 2016. On November 11, 2021, they welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy. Earlier this year, she revealed why she hides her kids' faces.

In March, Preity shared several pictures from Holi celebrations with her husband, Gene Goodenough, and their twins. Following which, one social media user asked why Preity had chosen to conceal her children's faces with emojis in the photos. The actor revealed the reason behind her decision. “I’m in the entertainment business not my kids so I’m letting them grow up normal & enjoy their childhood till I can manage uske baad Rab Rakha (then it’s on god),” she responded in the comment section.