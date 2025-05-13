Angry Preity Zinta schools trolls linking Glenn Maxwell's performance in IPL to her, asking misogynistic questions

Preity Zinta has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and the Bollywood actor-turned-cricket team co-owner has taken a firm stand against gender discrimination in the world of sports management. She recently called out an X user who made a distasteful remark linking Glenn Maxwell’s performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 to her. (Also Read: Preity Zinta says Test cricket ‘will never be the same’ after Virat Kohli's retirement: ‘I saw it mainly for him’) Preity Zinta gives a befitting reply to troll asking her a distasteful question.

During an AMA session on X (formerly Twitter), a user asked Preity, “Ma’am, Maxwell ki aapse shaadi nahi hui isiliye vo aapke team se accha nahi khelta tha?” (Ma’am, is Maxwell not playing well for your team because he didn’t marry you?). The inappropriate comment did not sit well with Preity, who responded strongly.

She wrote, “Would you ask this question to the male team owners of all teams, or is this discrimination just reserved for women? I never realised how difficult it is for women to survive in corporate setups until I got into cricket. I’m sure you asked this question in humour, but I hope you can actually look at your question and understand what you’re really saying — because if you do, it’s not pretty! I think I have earned my stripes by working very hard for the past 18 years, so please give me the respect I deserve and stop with the gender bias. Thank you.”

Preity also answered how she looks beautiful at 50 and said, “I don’t know about that but …. how I look and my age seems to be a hot topic everyday ! I think my brains are better than my face if you ask me but chalo koi na … will take the compliment. Somehow men are never asked how good they look at their age everyday - only their their achievements are celebrated but where I’m concerned (or for that reason women) the conversation never goes past the age & face & sadly achievements are rarely mentioned ! Sending you lots of love cuz your intent was good!”

Preity Zinta’s upcoming work

Preity will next be seen in Lahore 1947, marking her return to cinema after a seven-year hiatus. Set during the Partition, the film follows a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is allocated a haveli vacated by a departing Hindu family — only to discover that the Hindu family is still living there and refuses to leave.

The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ali Fazal, and Shabana Azmi, and is slated for release in cinemas this June.