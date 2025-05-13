Without Virat Kohli Test cricket will never be the same, says Preity Zinta: ‘I saw it mainly for him’

Preity Zinta on Virat Kohli's retirement

During an AMA session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked Preity about her reaction to Virat’s retirement from Test cricket. She replied, “I saw Test cricket mainly for Virat. He infused so much passion and so much character into the game with his competitiveness and the desire to excel. I don’t think Test cricket will ever be the same again. I wish him well and all the best for his future. Our current Indian players will have big shoes to fill, because the likes of Virat, Rohit and Ashwin are not playing Test cricket anymore.”

Many fans agreed with Preity. One wrote, “So true. Watching Test cricket during Virat’s era was a different experience, full of fire and pride.” Another added, “Absolutely. Even for us, he filled Test cricket with passion, energy and what not.” A third commented, “Same. It won’t be the same again.”

Earlier, a heartwarming moment between Preity and Virat after an IPL match between PBKS and RCB went viral. In the photos circulating online, Virat was seen showing Preity pictures of his children, and she couldn’t stop smiling while looking at them. Fans were delighted to see the two sharing such a sweet exchange.

After Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket on Instagram, his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, shared a picture with him and penned a heartfelt note, “They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege. Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — but you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say, my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye.”

Preity Zinta’s upcoming film

Preity Zinta will soon return to the big screen with Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the film also stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, along with Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi. Initially set for release on 26 January 2025, the film is now scheduled to hit theatres in June 2025.