'Go well, King!': Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Suniel Shetty pay tributes as Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket

Cricketing legend Virat Kohli, one of the most celebrated names in the world of cricket, announced his retirement from Test cricket. Virat took to Instagram to share the news with the world and Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Suniel Shetty expressed their heartfelt reactions. Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal paid their heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli as he announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday.

Virat Kohli announces retirement

On Monday, the cricketing legend posted a long emotional note on Instagram, which read, "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites... I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude... #269, signing off. 🇮🇳❤️”

Ranveer, Vicky, Suniel pay their tributes

Actor Ranveer Singh commented on Virat's post and said, “One in a Billion! 👑 Go well, King! ♥️🧿🙌🏽”. Vicky Kaushal shared Virat's post to his Instagram stories and wrote, “You did it your way and that way will try be missed. Congratulations on an incredibly inspiring test career and thank you for the memories Champ! @viratkohli (crown emoji, white heart emoji, hands clapping emoji).”

A screengrab of Vicky Kaushal Insta story. (Instagram/vickykaushal09)

Actor Suniel Shetty posted a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “You didn’t just play Test cricket Virat…You lived it. You Honoured it, breathed fire, wore your heart on your sleeve and your passion like armour. The roar. The grit. The obsession. The Heart. Take a bow, champ. The red-ball rests, but your legacy races on.”

About Virat's Test career

Virat made his Test debut in 2011 and played 113 Test matches for the country. He scored 9,230 runs at an average of 48.67, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. His highest score, an unbeaten 254 against South Africa in Pune, remains one of the finest innings by an Indian batsman in modern cricket. As Test captain, Virat led India in 68 matches, winning 40, the most by any Indian captain to date. India climbed to the No. 1 Test ranking and reached two consecutive ICC World Test Championship finals under his captaincy. His assertive leadership, emphasis on fitness and support to the fast bowlers transformed India into a dominant team in red-ball format of the game.