It’s not easy — but it feels right': Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test Cricket after 14 years

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, one of the most celebrated names in world cricket, has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket. The former India captain took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the emotional news with fans across the globe. Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test Cricket

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites... I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude... #269, signing off. ”

Alongside these words, Virat posted a nostalgic photo of himself wearing India’s iconic whites.

Virat made his Test debut in 2011 and went on to play 113 Test matches for India. In that time, he scored 9,230 runs at an average of 48.67, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. His highest score — an unbeaten 254 against South Africa in Pune — remains one of the finest innings by an Indian batsman in modern cricket.

But his legacy goes far beyond the numbers. As Test captain, Virat led India in 68 matches, winning 40 — the most by any Indian captain to date. Under his leadership, India climbed to the No. 1 Test ranking and reached two consecutive ICC World Test Championship finals. His aggressive captaincy style, emphasis on fitness, and championing of fast bowlers helped transform India into a dominant force in red-ball cricket, both at home and overseas.

According to reports, Virat had informed the BCCI of his intention to retire before the upcoming Test series against England. While the board reportedly tried to persuade him to reconsider, Virat stood firm in his decision. His announcement comes just a week after fellow senior player Rohit Sharma also announced his retirement from the longest format.