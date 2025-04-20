Preity Zinta is down with fever, had a 'sleepless night' ahead of Punjab Kings match: Mom is coming to see me

Actor Preity Zinta, who has been attending the matches of the Punjab Kings, her IPL team, is unwell. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Preity shared a note for her fans and followers. Preity tweeted a day ahead of Punjab Kings' match with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Mullanpur Stadium on Sunday. (Also Read | Preity Zinta's affectionate response to fan who wants to meet her and ‘click the best selfie of my life’ wins heart) Preity Zinta is the co-owner of Punjab Kings. (AFP)(AFP)

Preity Zinta unwell ahead of PBKS match

Preity wrote, “I’m sure it’s all the hectic travel, excessive heat n air conditioning exposure & constantly changing hotel rooms that has brought on the fever. It’s never fun when you are sick & having a sleepless night. Thank god mom is coming to see me & the game tomorrow (heart eyes emoji).”

"Hope I can make it to the Mullanpur stadium (fingers crossed emoji) since it’s our last home game in Chandigarh before we move to Dharamshala for the next set of home games. Good bye n goodnight to all the night owls (red heart emoji). I’m just gonna pretend it’s cricket fever n try to get some much needed sleep ……… and ignore all the fake news circulating online," concluded her note.

On Saturday, an X user wrote, "Rishabh Pant had said in an interview that i could go anywhere but not to Punjab Kings. But now Punjab owner Preity Zinta exposed Rishabh Pant and said, 'We had both Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer- options we could have taken in the team. But we wanted a big performer, not a big name...so we took Shreyas Iyer in the team." Reacting to it, Preity said, "I’m so sorry but this is fake news!" Preity is the co-owner of Punjab Kings.

About Preity's projects

Preity was last seen with Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. Sunny, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol are also part of the film.