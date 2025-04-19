Preity Zinta's affectionate response to fan who wants to meet her and ‘click the best selfie of my life’ wins heart

Actor Preity Zinta has responded to a fan who expressed his wish to meet her in person and "click the best selfie" of his life. Taking to Instagram recently, the fan Aditya Bhanot, shared a video featuring Preity during the IPL matches. (Also Read | Preity Zinta recalls first meeting with Yuzvendra Chahal as an U19 cricketer, says she always wanted him in her team) Preity Zinta is the co-owner of Punjab Kings.

Fan wants to meet Preity Zinta, click pic with her

The video began with Aditya looking at Preity, at a distance, and smiling. The words on the video read, "All fans want T-shirt." Next, he pointed at her. Here, he wrote, "But I just admire her." In the clip, Preity was seen tossing T-shirts at fans as she stood on the ground. Preity, who is the co-owner of Punjab Kings, did so in many matches.

What did Preity Zinta tell her fan

The caption read, "I always feel lucky enough to witness you this much closely, I can’t describe the level of joy I experience after watching you @realpz. I really wish that I meet you in person & click the Best Selfie of My Life. #ting #pz #preityzinta #preity #pbks #punjabkings #ipl #cricket." Reacting to the post, Preity wrote, "(Red heart emojis) love you too."

Preity always cheers for Punjab Kings

Preity is always there to cheer for her team. Recently, she shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram. She wrote, "How it started vs how it’s going. I met Yuzi during the Kings Cup in 2009 in Chandigarh. I was new to cricket & he was a young under 19 cricketer. Over the years I saw him flourish & became a force to reckon with in the cricket world. I loved his competitive attitude & always wanted him in our team but somehow the stars never aligned …… until now!"

"Our last game was a great example of why I was such a fan of Yuzi over the years & how, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. I’m so happy to finally have you back where you belong @yuzi_chahal23 Always wanna see you smiling & shining. Ting #Manofthematch #Saddapunjab #basjeetnahai #Ipl2025 #Saddasquad #pbksvskkr #ting," she added.

About Preity's projects

Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol are also part of the movie. She was last seen with Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.