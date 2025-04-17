Preity Zinta recalls first meeting with Yuzvendra Chahal as an U19 cricketer, says she always wanted him in her team

Actor and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta is a fan of Yuzvendra Chahal. She took to her Instagram account to stress on the fact that she has always been a fan of the cricketer and is glad to witness his journey over the years- from being an under-19 cricketer to now his match-winning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2025 tournament. (Also read: Preity Zinta congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal with a hug after pulling off a win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Watch) Preity Zinta said she has been a fan of Yuzvendra Chahal over the years.

Preity lauds Yuzvendra after match win

Preity shared a throwback picture with a young Yuzvendra from years ago. Another picture had the two of them after the match, when Preity stood beside him to give him the ‘Player of the match’ award.

In the caption, the actor summed up the journey of the cricketer over the years. She wrote, "How it started vs how it’s going ❤️

I met Yuzi during the Kings Cup in 2009 in Chandigarh. I was new to cricket & he was a young under 19 cricketer.

‘Always wanted him in our team’

Over the years I saw him flourish & became a force to reckon with in the cricket world. I loved his competitive attitude & always wanted him in our team but somehow the stars never aligned …… until now !

Our last game was a great example of why I was such a fan of Yuzi over the years & how, when the going gets tough, the tough get going 👊

I’m so happy to finally have you back where you belong @yuzi_chahal23 Always wanna see you smiling & shining 💕 Ting !"

On Tuesday, Yuzvendra gave a terrific performance. He turned the match around by taking four crucial wickets, which in turn helped PBKS earn 16-run win over KKK. The match was held at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.