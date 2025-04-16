Preity Zinta congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal with a hug after pulling off a win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Watch

Preity Zinta congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal after win

On Tuesday, Yuzvendra turned the match around with a remarkable spell of bowling, taking four crucial wickets, to help PBKS earn 16-run win over KKK. The match was held at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Yuzvendra, who had just two wickets this season before this match, proved his mettle by claiming 4/28 and in the process assisted his team in defending the lowest ever total in IPL history. Chasing a meagre 112, KKR stumbled from 72/3 after 9 overs to 95 all out in 15.1 overs.

Franchise co-owner Preity beamed with joy after the win. She rushed to the ground, where she shared a warm hug and brief conversation with Yuzvendra. The tender was captured on camera and quickly caught attention on social media, with fans praising the bond between her and the players. In the video, she is seen ecstatic as she talks to the cricketer. In one video, Preity was seen reliving the match's thrill, showcasing her trembling hands as she recounted the excitement.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better ending,” one fan wrote, with another sharing, “Pretty zinta>>>what an owner she's...”

Preity Zinta’s next Bollywood project

Preity is poised to make a comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial venture, Lahore 1947. The project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus. Lahore 1947 is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, and also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.

The actor wrapped up the shoot of her comeback movie in June last year. Giving peek into the film's production with a series of behind-the-scenes photos, the actor wrote, “It’s a wrap on Lahore 1947 and I couldn’t be more grateful to the entire cast and crew for such an incredible experience (folded hands and red heart emojis). I sincerely hope all of you appreciate and enjoy this film as much as we did making it. It’s definitely the toughest film I have worked on."