‘T-shirt ke liye murder’: IPL fans brawl over Punjab Kings jersey tossed by Preity Zinta

With IPL fever gripping the nation, a group of fans in the stadium took their passion to the next level—brawling over a Punjab Kings jersey tossed into the crowd by team co-owner Preity Zinta during a match. The incident, captured on video, sparked criticism online for the extreme reaction to a free t-shirt.(X/@gharkekalesh)

A video recorded by a fan in the stadium showed the Bollywood actress rush to the crowd with a Punjab Kings jersey in her hand and record their reactions. With cheers around her, she tosses the jersey to the crowd and the camera pans to show a small group of fans wrestling with each other to grab the t-shirt.

"Ek tshirt ke liye horha hai ghamasaan. ₹100 ki tshirt ke liye ladd rahe hain. EK doosra ka murder karne ke liye taiyar hain. (They’re clashing over a single T-shirt. Fighting over a ₹100 T-shirt. They are ready to kill each other over it)" the man recording the video remarked.

Take a look at the clip here:

The group continued to fight over the jersey, a couple of them even getting down on their knees to pull it away from the others. The fight intensified and a policeman had to intervene and request the fans to let go of the t-shirt. At one point, one of the fans pushed another man and threatened to punch him by raising his fist.

The video garnered over a million views on X and the comments were filled with people slaming the fans for coming to blows over a free t-shirt.

"5-6k ki ticket le li, par jersey ke liye aise lad rahe hain jaise shaadi ka lehenga ho. (They bought tickets worth 5-6k, but they're fighting over the jersey like it's a wedding lehenga.)" said one of them.

Another joked, "To be fair I too would want a t-shirt from Preity Zinta and fight for it. But my rationality to not look like a mad man can stop me."