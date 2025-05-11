Preity Zinta apologises to fans for curt behaviour at Dharamshala stadium after IPL match was called off

Actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta shared a note on the unexpected situation that occurred last Thursday during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. The match was cancelled midway in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala after just 10.1 overs. In her tweet, Preity thanked the fans for not panicking, and also apologized for being ‘curt’ with them at the moment. (Also read: Preity Zinta requests fans to vacate stadium as Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals IPL match gets called off. Watch) Preity Zinta expressed her gratitude to the people who were present in Dharamshala stadium for not panicking. ((PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI04_08_2025_000597A))

What Preity said

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, Preity wrote, “Finally back home after a crazy last few days. A heartfelt thank you to Indian Railways & our Railway minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw for helping both IPL teams and all officials & families leave Dharamshala in a safe, swift & comfortable way. A big thank you to @JayShah, Mr Arun Dhumal, BCCI & our CEO Mr Satish Menon & the Operations team of @PunjabKingsIPL for helping co coordinate the evacuation of our stadium in Dharamshala safely & in an orderly manner. Everything was handled so well.”

‘I’m sorry I was a bit curt’

She went on to add, “Finally to all the people that were in the Dharamshala stadium - Thankyou, Thankyou, Thankyou (folded hands emoticon) for not panicking & for any stampedes. You guys are absolute rock stars. I’m sorry I was a bit curt & said no to pictures with everyone but the need of the hour was the safety of everyone and it was my duty & responsibility to make sure everyone stayed safe. Thank you for making it possible. Love you all.”

The match was cancelled midway after air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot were reported. Players and match officials along with the broadcast crew were safely shifted to Delhi by train. In videos that emerged from Thursday evening at the stadium, Preity was seen requesting the audience to leave the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium after the announcement was made.

Meanwhile, as per the BCCI statement, the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended in wake of the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan with immediate effect for a week’s time.