Preity Zinta requests fans to vacate stadium as Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals IPL match gets called off. Watch

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala was cancelled midway on Thursday after just 10.1 overs. It was reported that the decision was taken due to power outage caused by a significant technical failure in the area. A video has surfaced online where actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was seen asking the audience to vacate the stadium. Preity Zinta asked fans to vacate Dharamshala stadium after Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals match was cancelled on Thursday.(Instagram)

Preity asks audience to vacate

In the video, Preity can be seen requesting the audience to leave the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium post the suspension of the game. Preity was seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans as she gestured people to vacate the area.

According to a report by Hindustan Times on Friday, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was cancelled midway after air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot. Players and match officials along with the broadcast crew have been safely shifted to Delhi by train.

Meanwhile, it was announced that Indian Premier League has been suspended amid the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan with immediate effect for a week.

“Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement quoted by HT.

Bollywood celebrities cheer Indian armed forces

The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on Thursday evening with the Indian Armed Forces intercepting drones and missiles launched towards the country. Numerous celebrities took to social media to laud the Indian Armed Forces. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rashmika Mandanna, SS Rajamouli, Kangana Ranaut, Akhil Akkineni, Namrata Shirodkar, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha are some of the celebrities who reacted to the news and appreciated the armed forces.