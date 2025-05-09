What next for IPL? Will it be cancelled, rescheduled or is playing in a different country an option?

The ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended in wake of the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan, a BCCI official has confirmed. IPL 2025 was suspended on Friday following rising military tensions between India and Pakistan(IPL)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s top brass got together virtually to discuss the matter after escalation of India-Pakistan tensions on Thursday night.

BCCI officials have had consultations with government officials over the matter.

But the decision to pause the tournament was arrived after primarily for poor optics with the nation in war-like situation. A number of overseas players and coaches were also uncomfortable to continue playing in the prevailing situation.

Once the tournament is suspended, efforts will be made to reschedule the remainder of the tournament in another window later in the year. Thirteen league matches, including the suspended match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Thursday as well as four playoff matches are remaining to be played.

The Indian cricket team will be undertaking a five-Test tour of England in June and July. The next available opportunity may only be after monsoon in India. The IPL will take precedence over any other Indian bilateral cricket, given the tournament’s commercial heft. The availability of overseas players is something that would have to be worked around with other cricket boards.

There is precedent of that happening in 2021 when the IPL was suspended following Covid outbreak. The remainder of the tournament was then completed in the UAE, later in the year.

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharmshala was cancelled midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot. Players, match officials and broadcast crew are currently known to be safely transferred from Dharmshala to Delhi by train.