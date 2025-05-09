Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What next for IPL? Will it be cancelled, rescheduled or is playing in a different country an option?

ByRasesh Mandani
May 09, 2025 01:11 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s top brass got together virtually to discuss the matter after escalation of India-Pakistan tensions on Thursday night

The ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended in wake of the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan, a BCCI official has confirmed.

IPL 2025 was suspended on Friday following rising military tensions between India and Pakistan(IPL)
IPL 2025 was suspended on Friday following rising military tensions between India and Pakistan(IPL)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s top brass got together virtually to discuss the matter after escalation of India-Pakistan tensions on Thursday night.

BCCI officials have had consultations with government officials over the matter.

But the decision to pause the tournament was arrived after primarily for poor optics with the nation in war-like situation. A number of overseas players and coaches were also uncomfortable to continue playing in the prevailing situation.

Once the tournament is suspended, efforts will be made to reschedule the remainder of the tournament in another window later in the year. Thirteen league matches, including the suspended match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Thursday as well as four playoff matches are remaining to be played.

The Indian cricket team will be undertaking a five-Test tour of England in June and July. The next available opportunity may only be after monsoon in India. The IPL will take precedence over any other Indian bilateral cricket, given the tournament’s commercial heft. The availability of overseas players is something that would have to be worked around with other cricket boards.

There is precedent of that happening in 2021 when the IPL was suspended following Covid outbreak. The remainder of the tournament was then completed in the UAE, later in the year.

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharmshala was cancelled midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot. Players, match officials and broadcast crew are currently known to be safely transferred from Dharmshala to Delhi by train.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / What next for IPL? Will it be cancelled, rescheduled or is playing in a different country an option?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On