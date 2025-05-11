Mother's Day 2025: Allu Arjun, Sunny Deol and more Bollywood stars celebrate their moms

Mother's Day is here and even Bollywood is overwhelmed with love for moms. Multiple celebrities took to social media to shares photos and messages for their mothers. Mother's Day 2025: Allu Arjun and Sunny Deol have shared posts for their moms.

Happy Mother's Day from Bollywood

Allu Arjun shared pictures of his mother on the special day. A photo also showed his wife Sneha Reddy and her mother, making sure to pay a tribute to all mothers that make his life special. He wrote with the tweet, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there ❤️ #MothersDay.”

Sunny Deol shared a special video featuring a bunch of photos with his mother, Prakash Kaur. "To the woman who gave me everything without ever asking for anything in return—your love is my greatest gift. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom," he wrote.

Anupam Kher also shared a post for his mother Dulari. “आप सभी को मातृ दिवस की हार्दिक शुभ कामनाएं! Wishing #MothersDay to ALL! ❤️🕉️”

Kareena Kapoor posted a message on the sacrifice of mothers. Don’t underestimate a mother. She’s survived pain that would make others crumble. She’s endured sleep deprivation that breaks the mind. She’s held her baby while holding herself together. No applause. No break. Just relentless love. That’s strength," it read.

Neetu Singh shared a couple of photos of herself, daughter Riddhima Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, who are all mothers. Alia is married to Neetu's son, Ranbir Kapoor.

What's next for the stars?

Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2, which was among the biggest Indian movies of all time. His next will be AA22xA6, a sci-fi action film directed by Atlee.

Sunny will be seen in Aamir Khan Productions' Lahore 1947 and Border 2. Anupam Kher is looking forward to the release of Tanvi The Great.

Kareena Kapoor is working on Daayra with Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Neetu is shooting for a movie that also stars Kapil Sharma and marks Riddhima's movie debut.