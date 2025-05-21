Amid dating rumours, Yuzvendra Chahal turns fanboy for RJ Mahvash, sends her hearts

Yuzvendra Chahal is not just stealing the spotlight with his performance for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. The cricketer is also making waves off the field. Chahal's personal life is back in the spotlight after he gave a shoutout to RJ Mahvash on her acting debut. Also read: RJ Mahvash is all hearts for rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal’s team Punjab Kings for their IPL 2025 campaign. Watch Yuzvendra and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours last year when they were spotted together amid speculation about the cricketer’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Yuzvendra cheers for RJ Mahvash

Amidst rumours that the two are dating, Chahal took to Instagram Stories and gave a shoutout to RJ Mahvash for her debut in the web series Pyar Paisa Profit.

The cricketer took to social media to repost a reel featuring scenes from RJ Mahvash's show Pyar Paisa Profit. Sharing the reel, he wrote, “Fan boy after finishing Pyar Paisa Profit”, along with a blue heart emoji.

His Insta story.

Their public display of admiration has once again fueled speculation about their relationship, with fans buzzing over the closeness they seem to share.

RJ Mahvash's Pyaar Paisa Profit is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player. It also features Neil Bhoopalam, Mihir Rajda, and Shivangi Khedkar. Some time back, Chahal shared the poster of the web show, with the caption, “Congratulations @rj.mahvash proud of you”.

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, RJ Mahvash spoke about how the trolling took a toll on her. She said, “This happened very recently because of some trolls. I was unable to process it because some of the things being said weren’t even true. I was like, 'Why are these people doing this to me? I’m just a girl trying to live her life. Why are they being so mean when they don’t even know the truth?' It really took a toll on me. I wanted to leave everything — social media, public life. I just wanted to go back, live like a normal girl, and hide away in the mountains, selling Maggi. I didn’t want the attention. So yes, trolls do take a toll on me”.

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal dating rumours

In March, Yuzvendra Chahal was granted a divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma. However, before the divorce, buzz around his closeness to RJ Mahvash emerged. At the time, RJ Mahvash clarified that they were just friends. Soon after his separation, Chahal was seen enjoying a Champions Trophy match with RJ Mahvash. Their photographs sparked rumours that they are dating. Since then, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions.