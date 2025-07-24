RJ Mahvash can't stop smiling as rumoured beau Yuzvendra Chahal gives her a tight hug during his birthday bash in London

Actor RJ Mahvash’s rumoured romance with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been making waves for a long time now. While they both have constantly denied the rumours, their frequent appearances together have fans believing otherwise. Now, a video of Chahal giving a warm hug to Mahvash during his birthday celebration in London has surfaced online. RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal's video from the cricketer's birthday celebration surfaces on the internet.

Yuvendra Chahal's birthday celebration with RJ Mahvash

Cricketer Chahal celebrated his 35th birthday on 23 July in London. A video shared by a paparazzo captured some heartwarming moments from the celebration. Chahal appeared visibly thrilled and was seen sharing a tight hug with his rumoured girlfriend, Mahvash, who couldn’t stop smiling as she watched him enjoying the festivities. Fellow cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was also spotted at the celebration, adding to the cheerful atmosphere. While Chahal was dressed in a white shirt and brown trousers, Mahvash looked stunning in a white tank top and blue skirt.

On 23 July, Mahvash also shared a picture of Chahal sitting in a restaurant on Instagram and penned a quirky birthday wish for him alongside the pic. Her birthday wish read, “Happy Birthday Yuzi! Getting older is a part of life, and other parts are even worse. So all the best.” She added a laugh and a Korean heart emoji.

RJ Mahvash and Yuvendra Chahal's relationship rumours

Mahvash and Chahal first sparked dating rumours during the cricketer’s separation from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. The speculation began when the two were spotted together at a Christmas event in late 2024. In 2025, after Chahal officially parted ways with Dhanashree, he was seen enjoying the Champions Trophy final in Dubai with Mahvash, further fuelling relationship rumours. At the time, Mahvash clarified that they were just friends—a stance she has maintained to date.

However, during one of the IPL Trophy matches in 2025, she was seen boarding the Punjab Kings team bus along with other WAGs (wives and girlfriends of cricketers), raising fresh eyebrows. While both continue to deny being romantically involved, Chahal once referred to Mahvash as his “spine,” and the actor is frequently seen cheering for him on social media.

Meanwhile, in May 2025, Mahvash made her acting debut in the web series Pyaar Paisa Profit. The show, which also features Pratik Yadav, Ashish Raghav, Shivangi Khedkar and Neil Bhoopalam in key roles, is available to watch on MX Player.