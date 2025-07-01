Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

This KKR star cricketer, who earns 12 crore in IPL, worked as junior artist in Tamil film for 600

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jul 01, 2025 12:43 PM IST

This bowler dabbled in numerous professions, including filmmaking and acting, before becoming one of the best cricketers in the country. 

Cricket and films are the greatest pastimes in India, with fandoms bordering on obsession. So, it’s only natural that once in a while, a cricket player will toe the line with acting (Sourav Ganguly, Sreesanth) either out of passion or need. There’s one such star spin bowler from Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, who once worked as a junior artist for a Tamil film for 600.

This Kolkata Knight Riders star cricketer dabbled in various fields before becoming a spinner.
This Kolkata Knight Riders star cricketer dabbled in various fields before becoming a spinner.

This star cricketer worked as junior artist in Jeeva

Varun Chakravarthy, aka CV Varun, discussed the various roles he dabbled in during a chat with the retired Test player R Ashwin on his YouTube channel. Now 33, Varun said he found his true calling for cricket at 26. He dabbled being a guitarist, architect, filmmaker and even an actor before that.

While in college, Varun worked at an architectural firm, where he earned 14,000 per month. By the time he left, he had earned 18,000. At 24, he dabbled in filmmaking and decided to work as an assistant director. While working with director Suseenthiran in the 2014 Tamil film Jeeva, he made an appearance as a cricket on-screen.

“I signed as a junior artist for 600 per day,” he said. When Ashwin asked him how much his daily allowance is now as a cricketer, Varun replied with a smile, “Right now it’s $300 ( 25,000).” Varun said that he got the opportunity to play cricket on-screen as he would take part in Tennis ball tournaments. “They used to announce that if you hit a six, you get 300. If you bowl a yorker, you’ll get 200,” he said.

From a man who once worked as a junior artist, Varun is now a star cricketer who earns 12 crore for the IPL season, according to a Koimoi report.

About Varun Chakravarthy

Varun was born in 1991 in Bidar, Karnataka, to Vinod Chakravarthy, an ITS officer working for BSNL, and Malini, a housewife. His father is half Tamil and half Malayali, and his mother is Kannadiga. He gave up a job in architecture to pursue cricket as a profession.

He came into the limelight during the 2018 Tamil Nadu Premier League. The same year, he was bought by Preity Zinta’s Kings XI Punjab for the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). In the 2020 IPL auction, he was bought by Shah Rukh’s KKR team. Varun has won 8 Player of the Match awards in the IPL, one of the most by any bowler in the tournament.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / This KKR star cricketer, who earns 12 crore in IPL, worked as junior artist in Tamil film for 600
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On