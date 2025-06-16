Preity Zinta's twins Jai, Gia hold hands as they take a walk with mom and dad Gene Goodenough on Father's Day. See pic

Actor Preity Zinta, on Father's Day, shared an adorable post featuring her husband Gene Goodenough and their twins Jai Goodenough and Gia Goodenough. Taking to Instagram, Preity shared photos from their family's day out. (Also Read | Preity Zinta misses ‘pati parmeshwar’ Gene Goodenough, shares adorable pic with him; fans think he looks like Brett Lee) Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough welcomed Jai and Gia in 2021.

Preity Zinta shares pics of kids Jai and Gia

In the first photo, Gene Goodenough was seen walking in the woods dressed in a blue T-shirt and shorts. Jai and Gia followed him holding hands. While Jai wore a blue T-shirt and black shorts, Gia was seen in a pink dress and pants. All of them had their back towards the camera.

Preity pens a note for Gene Goodenough on Father's Day

The next photo showed Preity and Gene posing next to each other as they smiled for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Preity wrote, "Happy Father's Day to the most fun, patient, loving & the sweetest father we know (red heart emoji) #Happyfathersday #ting."

About Preity's family

The actor got married to Gene in 2016. On November 11, 2021, they welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

More about Preity's films

Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol are also part of the movie.

Preity was last seen with Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.

Preity was recently in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL) as her team, Punjab Kings (PBKS), played. Though the team entered the IPL finals after 11 years and played with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), it didn't win the trophy.