Preity Zinta misses ‘pati parmeshwar’ Gene Goodenough, shares adorable pic with him; fans think he looks like Brett Lee

ByAnanya Das
Apr 28, 2025 11:40 AM IST

Preity Zinta recently shared a nostalgic Instagram photo with her husband Gene Goodenough, expressing her longing for home and family. 

Actor Preity Zinta, who is currently in India due to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), has shared an old photo with her husband Gene Goodenough. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Preity posted the cute photo of the duo clicked during one of their vacations. (Also Read | Preity Zinta misses her kids Gia and Jai, shares their old pic: 'Counting the days before I see them')

Preity Zinta shared a photo with Gene Goodenough on Instagram.
Preity Zinta shared a photo with Gene Goodenough on Instagram.

Preity Zinta misses husband, shares pic

In the picture, Preity sat in Gene Goodenough's lap as he sat on a chair on a deck, next to a lake. Preity, in the photo, wore a black outfit while Gene was seen in a blue shirt and white pants. Sharing the picture, Preity captioned the post, "Monday mood (red heart and nazar amulet emojis)." She added the hashtags--pati parmeshwar and ting. Preity added the song Beautiful Life by Mentol as the background music.

Katrina Kaif, Manisha Koirala react to pic

Reacting to the post, Katrina Kaif and Bobby Deol posted red heart emojis. Manisha Koirala commented, "Sweet!!!" A fan said, "Just for a moment, I saw Brett Lee." A person wrote, "Priety ma'am, seeing your happiness truly made my heart smile! The bond you both share feels like pure love." A comment read, "This picture is pure magic @realpz Wishing you endless happiness." "Aww you miss him. Hope you meet him soon," an Instagram user commented.

Recently, Preity shared a picture on Instagram featuring herself and her children Jai and Gia. Sharing the picture, Preity captioned it, "Home is where the heart is & right now, I’m definitely missing home! Counting the days before I see them (Red heart and heart eyes emojis) #Ting!" She geo-tagged the location as My Happy Place.

Preity is the co-owner of Punjab Kings which is playing in the IPL.

About Preity's family, films

The actor got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016. On November 11, 2021, they welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol are also part of the movie.

Preity was last seen with Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Preity Zinta misses ‘pati parmeshwar’ Gene Goodenough, shares adorable pic with him; fans think he looks like Brett Lee
