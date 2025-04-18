Preity Zinta misses her kids Gia and Jai, shares their old pic: 'Counting the days before I see them'

Actor Preity Zinta has shared an old picture as she misses her children, Gia and Jai. Preity is currently in India, due to the ongoing IPL, while her kids are in the US. (Also Read | Preity Zinta on raising kids Jai-Gia in multicultural family; says husband Gene ‘lucked out marrying an Indian woman’) Preity Zinta welcomed her twins, Gia and Jai, on November 11, 2021.

Preity Zinta misses Gia and Jai, shares pic with them

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Preity posted a throwback photo featuring herself, son Jai and daughter Gia. The toddlers kissed her on her cheek as she smiled and wrapped her arms around them. Preity edited the photo to add heart emojis to the faces of her kids. In the photo, Preity wore a black and saffron outfit.

Fans shower Preity with love

Sharing the picture, Preity captioned it, "Home is where the heart is & right now, I’m definitely missing home! Counting the days before I see them (Red heart and heart eyes emojis) #Ting!" She geo-tagged the location as My Happy Place.

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Awwww. I hope you see them soon I am sure they must be missing you even more soooooonnnnnnn." A comment read, "Aww this is sooo cutee, can totally feel the loveee!! Those tiny hugs are waiting for youuu, can’t wait for your happy reunion!!"

About Preity's family, new film

Preity is the co-owner of Punjab Kings which is playing in the IPL. The actor got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016. On November 11, 2021, they welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol are also part of the movie.

Preity was last seen with Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.