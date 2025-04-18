Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Preity Zinta misses her kids Gia and Jai, shares their old pic: 'Counting the days before I see them'

ByAnanya Das
Apr 18, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Preity Zinta posted a throwback photo featuring herself, son Jai and daughter Gia. See her post here.

Actor Preity Zinta has shared an old picture as she misses her children, Gia and Jai. Preity is currently in India, due to the ongoing IPL, while her kids are in the US. (Also Read | Preity Zinta on raising kids Jai-Gia in multicultural family; says husband Gene ‘lucked out marrying an Indian woman’)

Preity Zinta welcomed her twins, Gia and Jai, on November 11, 2021.
Preity Zinta welcomed her twins, Gia and Jai, on November 11, 2021.

Preity Zinta misses Gia and Jai, shares pic with them

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Preity posted a throwback photo featuring herself, son Jai and daughter Gia. The toddlers kissed her on her cheek as she smiled and wrapped her arms around them. Preity edited the photo to add heart emojis to the faces of her kids. In the photo, Preity wore a black and saffron outfit.

Fans shower Preity with love

Sharing the picture, Preity captioned it, "Home is where the heart is & right now, I’m definitely missing home! Counting the days before I see them (Red heart and heart eyes emojis) #Ting!" She geo-tagged the location as My Happy Place.

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Awwww. I hope you see them soon I am sure they must be missing you even more soooooonnnnnnn." A comment read, "Aww this is sooo cutee, can totally feel the loveee!! Those tiny hugs are waiting for youuu, can’t wait for your happy reunion!!"

About Preity's family, new film

Preity is the co-owner of Punjab Kings which is playing in the IPL. The actor got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016. On November 11, 2021, they welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol are also part of the movie.

Preity was last seen with Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Preity Zinta misses her kids Gia and Jai, shares their old pic: 'Counting the days before I see them'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On