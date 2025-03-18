Preity Zinta on raising kids Jai-Gia in multicultural family; says husband Gene ‘lucked out marrying an Indian woman’

Actor Preity Zinta has shared a video collage from her recent Holi celebrations featuring her husband Gene Goodenough, and twins Gia and Jai. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Preity wrote about how, being a multi-cultural Indian American family, they "make it a point to celebrate each other's festivals and culture, so the kids always know their roots on either side". (Also Read | Preity Zinta shares pictures from Holi celebration; reveals why she hides her kids' faces: ‘Letting them grow up normal’) Preity Zinta spoke about her family in a new post.

Preity shares video of Gene, Jai, Gia from Holi party

The clip started with Preity hugging a tree. It was followed by photos of her family. Next, Gene Goodenough and Preity stood next to each other as he planted a kiss on her head. She also gave glimpses of her mehendi tattoo featuring the names of Gene, Gia and Jai. The family celebrated the festival with their friends at a party. Preity posed and smiled with the guests in the video.

Preity on how she is raising her kids in multi cultural family

Sharing the post, Preity captioned it, "This Holi was everything I wanted it to be. Great weather, excited kids, organic colour, friends, family, yummy food & the best Holi party with gaana bajana (music) (red heart emoji). Being a multi cultural Indian American family we make it a point to celebrate each others festivals & culture, so the kids always know their roots on either side."

Preity says Gene ‘lucked out marrying an Indian woman’

"I always joke with Gene & say he lucked out marrying an Indian woman, cuz we have so many reasons to celebrate given our ancient heritage n incredible culture. Here’s to celebrating the best in us with people that matter the most (two hearts emoji). Thank you so much @styledbyambika for such an amazing Holi party. We had an absolute blast (smiling face with heart-eyes, fire and clapping hands emojis) #holi2025 #desivibes #ting," concluded her note.

About Preity's family and career

Preity on Monday, too, shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram. She wrote, "Rang Barse. Holi was incredibly special this year cuz we got to celebrate with the kids. Here is a sneak peek #Happyholi #weekend #holi2025 #ting." Preity and Gene got married in 2016. On November 11, 2021, they welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol are also part of the movie.

Preity was last seen with Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.