Preity Zinta shares pictures from Holi celebration; reveals why she hides her kids' faces: ‘Letting them grow up normal’

Actor Preity Zinta has shared a vibrant glimpse into her Holi celebrations with her husband, Gene Goodenough, and their twins, Gia and Jai. However, one social media user asked why Preity had chosen to conceal her children's faces with emojis in the photos. The actor revealed the reason behind her decision. Also read: Preity Zinta on why she didn't do films for 6 years: ‘Nature isn’t fair to women, we have a biological clock’ Preity Zinta celebrated Holi with her family in the US.

Preity Zinta shares joyful family moments

On Monday, the actor posted a delightful photo dump on Instagram, capturing the joy and colours of the festive occasion. Preity offered a sneak peek into her Holi celebrations by sharing a series of candid and cheerful moments on social media. She shared heartwarming photos with her twins, Gia and Jai, as well as her husband, Gene, and close friends.

Sharing the images, she wrote, “Holi was incredibly special this year cuz we got to celebrate with the kids... Here is a sneak peek #Happyholi #weekend #holi2025.”

As fans showered love and admiration for Preity's Holi photos, one fan couldn't help but wonder why she had chosen to conceal the faces of her twins, Jai and Gia. Preity explained that despite being a public figure herself, her children were not part of the entertainment industry.

“I’m in the entertainment business not my kids so I’m letting them grow up normal & enjoy their childhood till I can manage uske baad Rab Rakha (then it’s on god),” she responded.

Her reply was met with support from her fans. One fan wrote, “good decision ma’am," and another one shared, “true let them enjoy their childhood."

Preity Zinta’s next Bollywood project

Preity is poised to make a comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial venture, Lahore 1947. The project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus. Lahore 1947 is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, and also stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.

The actor wrapped up the shoot of her comeback movie in June last year. Giving peek into the film's production with a series of behind-the-scenes photos, the actor wrote, “It’s a wrap on Lahore 1947 and I couldn’t be more grateful to the entire cast and crew for such an incredible experience (folded hands and red heart emojis). I sincerely hope all of you appreciate and enjoy this film as much as we did making it. It’s definitely the toughest film I have worked on."