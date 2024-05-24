Preity Zinta on why she didn't do films for 6 years: ‘Nature isn’t fair to women, we have a biological clock’

Preity Zinta is currently filming for Lahore 1947, her first film in six years, since Bhaiaji Superhit. In an interview with DD India, the actor opened up on why she took that long to do her next film. (Also Read: Preity Zinta makes first Cannes Film Festival appearance in a shimmery white gown. Watch) Preity Zinta will be next seen in Lahore 1947

Preity on not doing movies

“I didn't want to do a film. I was focusing on business, I wanted to focus on my personal life. People forget that for women, as actors, your craft is important, you want a body of work, but you have a biological clock. I've never dated anyone in the industry. I've never dated an actor. So the logical thing was I also needed to have my own family. It's great to play various lives, but you shouldn't forget to live your life. So I wanted to have children. Business was also very exciting since it was something new. But mostly, I wanted to focus on my personal life. I really don't want to be an accomplished actor and a lonely person,” said Preity.

On how women have it tough

“It's for every woman who works out there. Everybody tells you that I want equality, I want to work as hard as a man. But the world, they don't give you equality. You have a biological clock. Nature isn't equal to you so you have to leave what you're doing and focus on that. My kids are two-and-a-half and I'm back at work. I'm loving work, but there's so much guilt everyday that I'm missing out. My daughter Gia and my son Jai look at me and say, ‘Mumma, please stay with us,’ and I start crying,” added Preity.

Preity said she read a bunch of scripts in the last six years, but didn't find something as exciting and important as Lahore 1947. The period drama is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and stars Sunny Deol opposite her. It's produced by Aamir Khan. Preity is currently at the Cannes Film Festival, where she will present a special honour to veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan.