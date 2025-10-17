Arjun Bijlani, who recently lifted the trophy of Rise and Fall Season 1, reflected on moments of empathy, misunderstandings, Dhanashree Verma opening up about her personal life, Arbaaz’s statements on the show, and more. Was Dhanashree Verma using her personal life for the game? Arjun Bijlani reveals

During the show, Dhanashree Verma accused her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, of cheating on her during the initial months of their marriage. While many felt that she was using her personal life as part of her gameplay, Arjun was seen offering her moral support. Talking about the same, Arjun shared how a simple gesture of concern was blown out of proportion. “She was crying and sharing some things about her past life. I was listening and voiced my opinion calmly because it was just a normal conversation,” he recalled. “I didn’t do anything for the game. For me, it was a moment of empathy. She spoke about her personal life out in the open — I would have never done that.”

While his actions drew mixed reactions from others, Arjun maintained that his intentions were pure. “Sometimes people forget that even in a competitive environment, we’re still human. Showing care shouldn’t be seen as weakness,” he said, adding, “She said quite a few things — about parties and more. I want to understand, why is it such a taboo for guys to hang out and party? Having said that, even if she was lying or doing all that for the game, how would I know? I was just being considerate.”

Speaking about another incident involving Dhanashree and Arbaaz Patel — where the latter made comments about how Dhanashree hugged everyone — Arjun clarified his stance. “When I got to know what all he had said, I told him, ‘She’s not your girlfriend or someone important to you.’ Arbaaz doesn’t get to make such comments. But when I saw that Dhanashree herself wasn’t reacting, who am I to interfere?” he explained.

He further added, “I knew certain things, but who am I to say anything or come between them? As a friend, I wanted to clarify misunderstandings but also respected their wish to keep certain things private. I made sure nobody told that particular part to others. That was the way they wanted to play the game, and I never interfered because it wasn’t my zone.”