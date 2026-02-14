Internet fumes as Yuzvendra Chahal revisits ‘sugar daddy’ remark, accused of milking divorce from Dhanashree Verma

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has sparked fresh chatter on social media after a new promotional campaign referenced the viral “sugar daddy” remark that had surfaced during his divorce proceedings with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. The campaign quickly grabbed attention online, and drew sharp criticism from several social media users, who called it “cringe” and “disgusting”. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were granted divorce last year. Yuzvendra Chahal faces backlash Last year, Chahal grabbed headlines when he showed up at his final divorce hearing wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy,’ a phrase that quickly went viral across social media and became a major talking point online. Now, the cricketer seems to have revisited that very moment through a new video collaboration with micro-drama platform Story TV. In a recently surfaced promotional clip, the platform introduced Chahal as its Chief Story Officer. The promotional video, which was released on Friday, has been drawing attention online, especially for a scene where a phrase reading “Zero Sugar (Daddy) Diet” can be seen written on the wall behind Chahal. In another moment, Chahal is seen narrating a story, which is about the couple’s messy divorce proceedings and alimony involved. The screenshot from the advertisement was shared by Story TV's founder and CEO Saurabh Pandey as well.

However, the promotional clip’s nod has not gone down well with many. Several social media users, particularly on Reddit, slammed the campaign as “cringe” and urged the cricketer not to “milk” his divorce for publicity. “This whole sugar daddy thing associated with Yuzi & Dhanashree for some silly Ads campaign or marketing is so below the line. It's disgusting. Idk what happened between them but seeing him do all this makes me happy for her,” one wrote, with another sharing, “He is acknowledging all that he brings to a relationship is his networth. In other words, he is showing his low self esteem.” “I never thought I would develop respect for Dhanashree,” one comment read. One wrote, “He’s so cringe.” One wrote, “The guy has hardly any cricket left in him and thats why milking his divorce to the maxx to keep himself afloat”, with one mentioning, “When you have no cherechter you just start doing such things.do even you can't imagine”.