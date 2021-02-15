IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Roohi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy gets new title, release date
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in the first still from Roohi, previously titled Roohi Afzana.
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in the first still from Roohi, previously titled Roohi Afzana.
bollywood

Roohi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy gets new title, release date

Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi, from the makers of Stree, will hit theatres in March.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:17 PM IST

Horror comedy Roohi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to have a theatrical release on March 11, the makers announced on Monday.

The film is one of the first Bollywood projects to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.


Presented by Jio Studios & Maddock Films, Roohi also stars Varun Sharma. Hardik Mehta has directed the film, from a script penned by Fukrey helmer Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, who also serves as a co-producer on the movie.

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said Roohi takes the genre of horror comedy a notch above the banner's 2018 hit Stree, which also featured Rao.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dating moves, says she is ‘very sly’: ‘I will drop my hints’

"While Stree was a genre bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, Roohi takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy. With a partner like Jio Studios that shares our passion for the eponymous 'bada parda', we hope Roohi rekindles the audience's long standing romance with the silver screen. It is a film tailor made to be viewed at your nearest theatre," Vijan said in a statement.

The film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.

According to the makers, Roohi will release in over 1,500 screens across the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
janhvi kapoor rajkummar rao dinesh vijan

Related Stories

Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of her film Good Luck Jerry.
Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of her film Good Luck Jerry.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor drives an e-rickshaw on sets of Good Luck Jerry. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:39 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor has shared several pictures and videos from the shoot of her film Good Luck Jerry. She is even seen driving an e-rickshaw in one of the videos.
READ FULL STORY
Janhvi Kapoor had been shooting for Good Luck Jerry in Punjab earlier this month.
Janhvi Kapoor had been shooting for Good Luck Jerry in Punjab earlier this month.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor shares stunning pics from visit to historic place, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor has shared a couple of pictures from a visit to a heritage place. Check out the pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Excel Entertainment's next is called Yudhra. Netflix's Bombay Begum has an ensemble cast including Pooja Bhatt.
Excel Entertainment's next is called Yudhra. Netflix's Bombay Begum has an ensemble cast including Pooja Bhatt.
bollywood

Farhan to produce Siddhant's Yudhra, Netflix shares Bombay Begums' trailer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment will produce Siddhant Chatuvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra. Netflix on Monday shared the trailer of Pooja Bhatt starrer, Bombay Begums.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in the first still from Roohi, previously titled Roohi Afzana.
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in the first still from Roohi, previously titled Roohi Afzana.
bollywood

Roohi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy gets new title, release date

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi, from the makers of Stree, will hit theatres in March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza during her bridal shower (left); and the rich henna design on her hand.
Dia Mirza during her bridal shower (left); and the rich henna design on her hand.
bollywood

Dia-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Actor poses as 'bride-to-be', shares mehendi pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Actor Dia Mirza has showed fans her beautiful mehendi ahead of her wedding to Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday. The two are reportedly tying the knot, but neither has confirmed it yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In June 2021, actor Anupam Kher will complete 40 years in the film industry and he has recently wrapped up shooting for the film, Kashmir Files that’s based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.
In June 2021, actor Anupam Kher will complete 40 years in the film industry and he has recently wrapped up shooting for the film, Kashmir Files that’s based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.
bollywood

Anupam Kher: I’m one of the pioneers in breaking this myth of typecasting

By Monika Rawal Kukreja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Hopeful that he would be around in Bollywood for another 25 years, actor Anupam Kher says it’s now that he feels comfortable as an actor because he doesn’t have to approach everything with a sense of proving himself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is looking forward the release of his film, The Wife.
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is looking forward the release of his film, The Wife.
bollywood

Gurmeet Choudhary: Being active on social media does help you get more work

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary says if he isn’t doing a film, he’d rather focus on his social media and be visible there, so that he is visible and remains in the front of people’s eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for Dhaakad.
Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for Dhaakad.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut visits Satpura Tiger Reserve, talks of spotting a big male tiger

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut enjoyed a day off from work as she took off to Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve on Sunday. She has shared pictures from her trip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Singh Kirti is one of Sushant Singh Rajput's four sisters.
Shweta Singh Kirti is one of Sushant Singh Rajput's four sisters.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares emotional post, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:35 PM IST
  • Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback picture with a tender note, eight months after his death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yudhra stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.
Yudhra stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.
bollywood

Farhan announces next production Yudhra starring Siddhant and Malavika, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • Farhan Akhtar on Monday announced a new film that his company, Excel Entertainment will produce. Called Yudhra, it will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Tisca Chopra had earlier starred in a short film, Chutney, which she also co-wrote and produced.
Actor Tisca Chopra had earlier starred in a short film, Chutney, which she also co-wrote and produced.
bollywood

Tisca Chopra: Direction was not about branching out, it comes from passion

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Actor Tisca Chopra, who turned director with a short film, Rubaru, which she also starred in, is hoping she would get to direct her feature film this year itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Mithila Palkar is a popular name in the web space with projects such as Tribhanga and Little Things.
Actor Mithila Palkar is a popular name in the web space with projects such as Tribhanga and Little Things.
bollywood

Mithila Palkar: I was just very greedy to be an actor, medium didn’t matter

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Little Things and Tribhanga actor Mithila Palkar says she never looked at doing OTT projects as taking a plunge into the unknown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had a romantic dinner on Valentine's Day.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had a romantic dinner on Valentine's Day.
bollywood

Inside Malaika-Arjun's romantic Valentine's date night. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora enjoyed the perfect date night on February 14, Valentine's Day. Both of them took to Instagram to share photos from their special night together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Tara Sutaria with Aadar Jain at Rajiv Kapoor's house.
Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Tara Sutaria with Aadar Jain at Rajiv Kapoor's house.
bollywood

Kareena-Saif, Alia-Ranbir, Tara-Aadar attend Randhir Kapoor' birthday dinner

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:57 AM IST
The Kapoor family all came together to cheer up Randhir Kapoor on his 74th birthday on Sunday. The veteran actor recently lost his brother, Rajiv Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra got an entire shop's worth of roses on Valentine's Day by husband Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra got an entire shop's worth of roses on Valentine's Day by husband Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Priyanka gets sent a sea of roses by Nick Jonas, he says they are 'just a few'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Nick Jonas made Valentine's Day extra special for his wife, Priyanka Chopra. He sent her hundreds of red roses where she is currently staying in London.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated Valentine's Day with a selfie.
Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated Valentine's Day with a selfie.
bollywood

Aishwarya celebrates Valentine's with Aaradhya, fans are in awe of their beauty

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:47 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai shared a Valentine's Day post with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Sunday. The mother-daughter duo cut a chocolate cake and posed for selfies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samisha Shetty Kundra has turned one.
Samisha Shetty Kundra has turned one.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turns one: 10 times she melted hearts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • On Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha's first birthday, here are ten adorable pictures and videos of the little one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP