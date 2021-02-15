Roohi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy gets new title, release date
Horror comedy Roohi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to have a theatrical release on March 11, the makers announced on Monday.
The film is one of the first Bollywood projects to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Presented by Jio Studios & Maddock Films, Roohi also stars Varun Sharma. Hardik Mehta has directed the film, from a script penned by Fukrey helmer Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, who also serves as a co-producer on the movie.
Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films said Roohi takes the genre of horror comedy a notch above the banner's 2018 hit Stree, which also featured Rao.
"While Stree was a genre bending tale that gave audiences something never seen before, Roohi takes this vision a step further by offering the same brand of spine chilling scares and quirky comedy. With a partner like Jio Studios that shares our passion for the eponymous 'bada parda', we hope Roohi rekindles the audience's long standing romance with the silver screen. It is a film tailor made to be viewed at your nearest theatre," Vijan said in a statement.
The film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.
According to the makers, Roohi will release in over 1,500 screens across the country.
