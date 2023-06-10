Saharasri first look: Biopic on Subrata Roy to be directed by The Kerala Story's Sudipto Sen. Watch

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, whose recent film The Kerala Story created controversies, is all set to direct a biopic on Subrata Roy, founder of Sahara India Pariwar. The first look of the film titled Saharasri released on Saturday. The actor playing the lead role hasn't been announced yet. (Also Read | Exclusive| The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen reacts to Kamal Haasan calling it ‘propaganda’) First look of Saharasri, biopic on Subrata Roy, released on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a 36-second-long clip giving a peek of the film. The video showed a cheque worth ₹250000000000 for 'people of India' signed by Subrata Roy. A person, whose face wasn't revealed, held the cheque as thousands of people stood behind him. He was seen in a white shirt, tie and blue blazer.

More about Saharasri

The film, which will go on floors next year, will be shot extensively across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Kolkata and London. It will be released in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. While AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music of the film, Gulzar will pen the lyrics.

Taran wrote, "Subrata Roy biopic announced… The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen to direct… On #SubrataRoy’s 75th birthday today, Dr #JayantilalGada and #SandeepSingh announce their first collaboration: A biopic on #SubrataRoy [founder of Sahara India Pariwar], titled #Saharasri… #TheKeralaStory director #SudiptoSen will direct the biopic."

He added, "A top actor will portray #SubrataRoy on screen, the name will be revealed soon… #ARRahman will score music, while #Gulzar will pen the lyrics. Presented by Legend Studios and Dr #JayantilalGada [PEN Studios], #Saharasri is produced by #SandeepSingh and #SamKhan and written by #RishiVirmani, #SudiptoSen and #SandeepSingh [who is also the creative producer]."

He also tweeted, "The film will go on floors early next year and it will be shot extensively across #Mahrasthtra, #UP, #Delhi, #Bihar, #Kolkata and #London… #Saharasri will release in #Hindi, #Bengali, #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada and #Malayalam.

Sudipto on Saharasri

Making the announcement on Twitter, Sudipto wrote, "Embarking on a voyage of the unusual enigma of SAHARASRI Subrata Roy. A fascinating ride through the troughs and crests of his journey, called life. Keep your eyes peeled as this tale of resilience and triumph to reveals what is unspoken, unheard & unfathomed!"

What happened to Subrata Roy?

As per a 2020 Bloomberg report, Supreme Court in 2012 ruled that Sahara group companies violated securities laws and illegally raised over $3.5 billion. The companies said monies were raised in cash from millions of Indians who could not avail banking facilities. Sebi could not trace the investors and when Sahara firms failed to pay up, the court sent Subrata Roy to jail. His case featured in the Netflix series Bad Boy Billionaires.

