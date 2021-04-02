Sambhavna Seth maintains that she could've done Halkat Jawani better than Kareena Kapoor

Sambhavna Seth has reasserted her claim that she could have performed the Halkat Jawani dance number better than Kareena Kapoor. Sambhavna, known for her dance numbers and television appearances, had first made the claim almost a decade ago.

In a new interview, she said that she never got her due in the film industry, and was never allowed to showcase her talent. She said that a 'big hero' kept her waiting for a year, but she didn't chase him because she wanted to maintain her self-respect.

Asked if she still stands by her comments about Kareena, she told a leading daily, "Yes, I did say that. And, I maintain that statement of mine. I am a good dancer. Mujhe kaam do (give me work) and I will show my skills. Many times I have cried with Avinash by my side over projects slipping out of my hands and I am getting emotional even now as I speak."

In 2012, she had told the same publication in an interview, "I think few actresses in Bollywood have double standards. They want an item number in their movie but they don’t want to be tagged as an item dancer. Few of them are not even able to do justice to these dance sequences. They don’t have that spark or sizzling factor. Katrina has done Chikni Chameli really well. And I think Rani can make any dance number rocking. She is an epic dancer and expression queen." Asked if there's any number that she could have done better, she said, "I think I would have loved to do Halkat Jawani. Aag laga deti main stage pe (I would have set the stage on fire)."

Halkat Jawani, a song from the film Heroine, was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

