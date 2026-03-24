Interview | Sameera Reddy recalls being bullied for stammering as a kid: ‘It still affects me’

Today, Sameera Reddy has emerged as a voice of self-acceptance, winning admiration for her unfiltered take on personal struggles – from post-pregnancy weight gain and postpartum challenges to her battle with anxiety. Now, the actor has revealed that she was bullied during her growing-up years due to a stammering issue, adding that it took her years of therapy to rebuild her confidence. Sameera Reddy has been a part of many Bollywood films such as No Entry, Race and De Dana Dan.

Sameera Reddy on stammering issue In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Sameera opened up about the struggles she faced growing up, and reflected on how negative labels like ‘buddhu’ or ‘weak’ can deeply impact a child’s self-worth and confidence.

“I’ve seen this up close. I grew up with a stammer and was bullied for it. It took years of therapy to build confidence, and even today, if I stammer and someone reacts, it still affects me. That’s how deeply childhood labels can stay with you,” Sameera tells us.

“Labels, even casual ones, can quietly define a child’s self-belief. Hearing that they are ‘slow’ or ‘weak’ repeatedly can create internalised doubt, making children less likely to try or take risks academically and socially. When a child is repeatedly called ‘weak’ or ‘buddhu’, they can start believing it. That belief slowly shapes how they see themselves, and they may stop trying altogether. That’s how a label becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy,” adds the actor, who recently joined a P&G Shiksha event in Hyderabad to mark a milestone of reaching 1 crore underserved children across India.

Talking about her kids, Sameera confesses, “I tell my children to talk to me, to understand that a struggle in one area does not define who they are, and never to put someone else down in return. When children receive encouragement, guidance, and opportunities to learn at their own pace, confidence and resilience naturally grow. Parents, educators, and peers all play a role in replacing judgment with support, ensuring children see challenges as part of learning rather than a reflection of their abilities”.