Interview | Sameera Reddy recalls being bullied for stammering as a kid: ‘It still affects me’
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sameera Reddy opened up about the struggles she faced growing up and how it continues to impact her.
Today, Sameera Reddy has emerged as a voice of self-acceptance, winning admiration for her unfiltered take on personal struggles – from post-pregnancy weight gain and postpartum challenges to her battle with anxiety. Now, the actor has revealed that she was bullied during her growing-up years due to a stammering issue, adding that it took her years of therapy to rebuild her confidence.
Sameera Reddy on stammering issue
In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Sameera opened up about the struggles she faced growing up, and reflected on how negative labels like ‘buddhu’ or ‘weak’ can deeply impact a child’s self-worth and confidence.
“I’ve seen this up close. I grew up with a stammer and was bullied for it. It took years of therapy to build confidence, and even today, if I stammer and someone reacts, it still affects me. That’s how deeply childhood labels can stay with you,” Sameera tells us.
“Labels, even casual ones, can quietly define a child’s self-belief. Hearing that they are ‘slow’ or ‘weak’ repeatedly can create internalised doubt, making children less likely to try or take risks academically and socially. When a child is repeatedly called ‘weak’ or ‘buddhu’, they can start believing it. That belief slowly shapes how they see themselves, and they may stop trying altogether. That’s how a label becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy,” adds the actor, who recently joined a P&G Shiksha event in Hyderabad to mark a milestone of reaching 1 crore underserved children across India.
Talking about her kids, Sameera confesses, “I tell my children to talk to me, to understand that a struggle in one area does not define who they are, and never to put someone else down in return. When children receive encouragement, guidance, and opportunities to learn at their own pace, confidence and resilience naturally grow. Parents, educators, and peers all play a role in replacing judgment with support, ensuring children see challenges as part of learning rather than a reflection of their abilities”.
On breaking the perfect parent stereotype
Sameera, who has carved a niche with her popular Messy Mama content on social media, is a hands-on mother to two children: a son and a daughter. The actor believes in breaking away from the myth of the “perfect parent”, choosing instead to focus on listening to her kids.
“When you look around today, there’s a lot of pressure on parents to constantly do more. It almost feels like FOMO, one child is doing pickleball, another is learning piano and violin, someone else is in multiple classes, and it becomes a very competitive space,” she mentions.
Sameera continues, "In all of this, I always tell parents what I personally try to follow: listen to your child. Understand who they are and what works for them. What may be great for one child may not necessarily be right for another. For example, what suits my son may not be the best fit for my six-year-old daughter. Being involved and proactive is important, but constant comparison and trying to keep up can become overwhelming. It’s essential to focus on what’s truly right for your child, not societal pressure or appearances.”
Sameera tied the knot with Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur, on January 21, 2014, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The couple is parents to two children--son Hans and daughter Nyra. Sameera and Akshai welcomed Hans in 2015 and Nyra in 2019. She has featured in projects such as No Entry, Race, and De Dana Dan. Sameera was seen in Tezz in 2012.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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