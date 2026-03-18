Sameera Reddy's mother-in-law apologises for ‘corporate’ son Akshai Varde who mistook actor for Lara Dutta
After Akshai Varde admitted that he mistook Sameera Reddy for Lara Dutta when they first met, his mom Manjri Varde apologised on his behalf.
Actor Sameera Reddy revealed in a recent interaction that her husband, businessman Akshai Varde, mistook her for Lara Dutta when they first met. On The Wedding Story with Hautterfly, the businessman also spoke about the first time they met during a film shoot. His mom, Manjri Varde, apologised to her daughter-in-law for her ‘corporate’ son.
How Sameera Reddy’s husband mistook her for Lara Dutta
Sameera spoke about how she first met Akshai during the promotions of the Tezz movie in 2012. She said, “So, the way we met, first of all, is the fun part. I saw Akshai on a shoot, and I was riding a bike for my film Tezz promotions. And, this big bike came in for me to ride for the PR shoot. And Akshai was on the bike. He thought I was Lara Dutta. So, he came for the shoot,” while laughing.
Disagreeing that he came to the shoot for Lara, Akshai clarified and stated that he decided to provide a bike from his company, Vardenchi Motorcycles, and be on the shoot because he was told it would be a good opportunity. He also added, “He said, the actress, Sameera Reddy. In my head, I’m picturing Lara Dutta. Because, you know, I was not connected. It didn’t matter to me who it was. So, when I reached on the shoot, they’re like, oh this is the actress. And in my head I’m thinking, something’s wrong. It doesn’t look like the person I was picturing.”
Mother-in-law apologises to Sameera Reddy
After a clip of the interview was posted on Sameera and Akshai’s Instagram accounts in a joint post, her mother-in-law Manjri apologised, writing, “I heartily apologise for my corporate son!!!! He hardly saw movies, some Hollywood ones….. But see, life brings such crazy, wonderful surprises.” Fans thought it was hilarious that she was apologising on behalf of her son.
One person seemed to agree with Akshai, as they commented, “For me, even now, both are the same person.” Another joked about the close relationship Sameera and Manjri share, writing, “I refused to believe this story !! I’m convinced you married him because you saw @manjrivarde and fell in love.” One Instagram user even wrote, “You're lucky to have AkshaiBhai as your husband, and even luckier to have AkshaiBhai's mom as your bestie.”
Some fans also thought it was ‘cute’ to see Akshai talking, leaving comments like, “He is so cute! We hardly see him talking. Touchwood, you guys.” Sameera married Akshai on January 21, 2014, in a Maharastrian ceremony. Their son, Hans Varde, was born on May 24, 2015, and their daughter named Nyra Varde, was born on July 12, 2019.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.