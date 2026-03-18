Sameera Reddy's mother-in-law apologises for ‘corporate’ son Akshai Varde who mistook actor for Lara Dutta

Actor Sameera Reddy revealed in a recent interaction that her husband, businessman Akshai Varde, mistook her for Lara Dutta when they first met. On The Wedding Story with Hautterfly, the businessman also spoke about the first time they met during a film shoot. His mom, Manjri Varde, apologised to her daughter-in-law for her ‘corporate’ son. Akshai Varde and Sameera Reddy have been married since 2014 and have two children; she shares a close relationship with her mother-in-law.

How Sameera Reddy’s husband mistook her for Lara Dutta Sameera spoke about how she first met Akshai during the promotions of the Tezz movie in 2012. She said, “So, the way we met, first of all, is the fun part. I saw Akshai on a shoot, and I was riding a bike for my film Tezz promotions. And, this big bike came in for me to ride for the PR shoot. And Akshai was on the bike. He thought I was Lara Dutta. So, he came for the shoot,” while laughing.

Disagreeing that he came to the shoot for Lara, Akshai clarified and stated that he decided to provide a bike from his company, Vardenchi Motorcycles, and be on the shoot because he was told it would be a good opportunity. He also added, “He said, the actress, Sameera Reddy. In my head, I’m picturing Lara Dutta. Because, you know, I was not connected. It didn’t matter to me who it was. So, when I reached on the shoot, they’re like, oh this is the actress. And in my head I’m thinking, something’s wrong. It doesn’t look like the person I was picturing.”

Mother-in-law apologises to Sameera Reddy After a clip of the interview was posted on Sameera and Akshai’s Instagram accounts in a joint post, her mother-in-law Manjri apologised, writing, “I heartily apologise for my corporate son!!!! He hardly saw movies, some Hollywood ones….. But see, life brings such crazy, wonderful surprises.” Fans thought it was hilarious that she was apologising on behalf of her son.

One person seemed to agree with Akshai, as they commented, “For me, even now, both are the same person.” Another joked about the close relationship Sameera and Manjri share, writing, “I refused to believe this story !! I’m convinced you married him because you saw @manjrivarde and fell in love.” One Instagram user even wrote, “You're lucky to have AkshaiBhai as your husband, and even luckier to have AkshaiBhai's mom as your bestie.”

Some fans also thought it was ‘cute’ to see Akshai talking, leaving comments like, “He is so cute! We hardly see him talking. Touchwood, you guys.” Sameera married Akshai on January 21, 2014, in a Maharastrian ceremony. Their son, Hans Varde, was born on May 24, 2015, and their daughter named Nyra Varde, was born on July 12, 2019.