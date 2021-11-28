Samir Soni on first marriage with Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar: 'We knew each other only for 3 months'

Samir Soni recently opened about his first marriage with Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar. The actor, who is now married to Neelam Kothari Soni, said that he learnt a few lessons from the relationship. One of which was to give the relationship time.

The Parichay star was married to Rajlakshmi Khanvilkar for six months. In a recent interview, the actor said that before marrying, the now-ex couple knew each other only for three months.

Speaking with Times Now about the lessons he learnt from the relationship, Samir Soni said, “Don't jump into anything too soon and don’t jump out of it too soon. Because you got to give it time and we did not. Once you kind of fall in love, you think everything should be hunky-dory but living together is tough and you don’t know what things will be like. We knew each other only for three months really.”

The actor also revealed that his divorce was finalised on the same night as his debut movie had premiered. Unfortunately, on the same night, he learned that most of his portions shot for the film had not made the cut.

“That’s a night I can never forget in my life. It was a double whammy for me. In my personal life, I felt like I had failed because I was not keen on the divorce. I thought we could have given it more time because we were just married for six months, so you kind of interpret that as a failure on your part,” he said.

Also read: Samir Soni says he is tired of India being criticised amid Covid-19 pandemic

Today, Samir and Neelam are parents to a daughter named Ahana. Glimpses of the couple's personal life were seen in the Netflix original Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Besides acting, Samir has now turned into an author as well, releasing his memoir – My Experiments With Silence: The Diary of an Introvert. The book features a few pages from his personal diary.