IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Samir Soni says he is tired of India being criticised amid Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Shame on all you misery porn peddlers’
Samir Soni is upset by the negative reportage about India amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Samir Soni is upset by the negative reportage about India amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
bollywood

Samir Soni says he is tired of India being criticised amid Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Shame on all you misery porn peddlers’

  • Samir Soni criticised the global ‘India bashing’ amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that he chooses to stand by the country ‘through thick and thin’.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 03:56 PM IST

Actor Samir Soni said that he is tired of India being criticised internationally, as it battles a deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. He maintained that while some citizens are ‘actually taking pleasure’ in such negative reportage, he chooses to stand by the country ‘through thick and thin’.

In an Instagram post, which he captioned, “Straight from my heart!!!,” Samir wrote, “Fed-up of this worldwide India bashing and some Indians actually taking pleasure in it. I love my country and stand by it, through thick and thin. And shame on all you ‘myseryporn’ peddlers, you'll probably sell your own family for sake of ‘Headlines’ or ‘Breaking News’.”


The healthcare system in India is buckling as the country records lakhs of Covid-19 cases every day. There is a critical shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supplies, and life-saving medicines. Crematoriums are overburdened as well, with mass funeral pyres being organised daily.

One Instagram user asked if the reportage was ‘negative’ or simply ‘holding a mirror’. “There is a difference between jingoism and patriotism. Calling a spade a spade - is it being negative or holding a mirror?” the comment read.

A screengrab of Samir Soni’s comment.
A screengrab of Samir Soni’s comment.


In response, Samir wrote, “@asaphoenix25 it’s the intent that matters. Don’t have to show funeral pyres and dead bodies, to give the information. Maybe in a film but not in national or international news. Unfortunately news is also a business and graphic pictures are sold for thousands or lacs.”

Last week, in an Instagram post, Samir said that the situation is never as bad or good as it is made out to be. “Things are never as HOPELESS, or as HUNKY-DORY, as you're told. Be CAUTIOUS, HELP those you can, and try to keep your SPIRITS up, there's no vaccine for that!!!” he wrote.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut says she turned down The Dirty Picture: ‘I don’t think I would have done it better than Vidya Balan’

Samir, who has acted in films such as Vivah and Student Of The Year 2, was most recently seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga. The film got a theatrical release last month but underperformed at the box office owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
samir soni covid-19 pandemic covid-19 in india + 1 more

Related Stories

Samir Soni played Hema Malini’s son in Baghban.
Samir Soni played Hema Malini’s son in Baghban.
bollywood

‘Thought Dharmendra would beat me up’: Samir Soni reveals he was scared to touch Hema Malini during Baghban

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON OCT 16, 2020 05:15 PM IST
Samir Soni said that he was walking on eggshells around Hema Malini when they started shooting for Baghban. He revealed that he was scared to touch her because he thought it would anger her husband, Dharmendra.
READ FULL STORY
Samir Soni talked about his post on Sushant Singh Rajput, which he later deleted.
Samir Soni talked about his post on Sushant Singh Rajput, which he later deleted.
bollywood

Samir Soni says he didn’t delete post on Sushant Singh Rajput ‘because of fear of Kangana Ranaut’s wrath’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2020 09:09 PM IST
Samir Soni has written an elaborate post, clarifying that he does not want any more of Bollywood bashing, insisting that Kangana Ranaut should not do so either.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP