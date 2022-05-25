Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary: 'The best a son could ask for'. See pics

Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note for father Sunil Dutt on his 17th death anniversary on Wednesday. Sanjay's sister, politician Priya Dutt shared a video, featuring their unseen family photos on Instagram. Sunil was married to actor Nargis and together they had three children-- Sanjay, Priya and Namrata Dutt. Also Read: When Sunil Dutt revealed saving Nargis from fire wasn't why he fell for her: 'I would have have saved anyone'

Sharing a picture with Sunil, Sanjay wrote, “Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration and support in every need... the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you!”

Sanjay Dutt shares photo with father Sunil Dutt,

Fashion designer Sussanne Khan commented, “Such a wonderful unique human being he was." Sanjay's wife Maanyata Dutt commented with heart emojis in the comments section.

Sharing a video, Priya wrote, “It's been 17 years today 25th May 2005. That year many changes happened in my life. I lost that one person who meant the world to me and that same year I experienced the joy of the birth of my son who means the world to me. "Life and death are one thread, the same line viewed from different sides" Lao Tzu #sunildutt #nargisdutt."

On Priya's post, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt commented with a heart emoji. While one fan commented, “Loved him," many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the video.

Sunil and Nargis famously fell in love after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film Mother India and Sunil reportedly rescued her. They were said to have come closer while recuperating from the injuries. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1958. In the early ‘80s, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and she died on May 3, 1981. Sunil died on May 25, 2005, following a heart attack.

Sunil's film career was quite diverse, as he acted, produced and directed films. As an actor his most memorable films include Mother India, Waqt, Humraaz, Padosan, Mujhe Jeene Do, Gumrah, Sujata, Mera Saaya to name a few.

