Sanjay Dutt, sister Priya Dutt remember mother Nargis with unseen pics on her 42nd death anniversary

Actor Sanjay Dutt and his sister Priya Dutt remembered their late mother-actor Nargis Dutt on her 42nd death anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sanjay and Priya remembered their mother with throwback pictures. (Also Read | Sanjay Dutt shares throwback pic with mother Nargis on her birth anniversary) Sanjay Dutt and Priya Dutt remembered Nargis on death anniversary.

On his Instagram, Sanjay shared his childhood picture also featuring Nargis and Priya. In the monochrome photo, a young Sanjay smiled as he looked at the camera. Baby Priya rested on his chest as Nargis looked at her daughter and held her hand sitting next to them.

In the photo, Sanjay wore a striped T-shirt while Nargis was seen in ethnic wear. Sanjay captioned the post, "Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me (black heart emoji)."

Reacting to the post, his wife Maanayata Dutt posted red heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Aww lovely pic." Another person said, "Priceless." A comment read, "Great Soul." An Instagram user said, "Baba is always cute."

On her Instagram, Priya penned a note and added it to a video collage. The collage had several throwback pictures featuring Nargis, her husband-actor Sunil Dutt, Sanjay, Priya and Namrata Dutt. She wrote, "Losing you at a very young age impacted my life but the few years I spent with you made a greater impact."

She also added, "You taught me love and compassion, you taught me to smile through adversities and see the positive in everything. These were my life's most important lessons. I know you are always With me as my beautiful guardian angel. Love you forever." She also added a 'my guardian angel' sticker. Priya didn't caption the post but simply wrote, "1/06/1929 - 3/05/1981."

A fan wrote in the comments section, "We can never stop missing moms. They were and will always be our guardian angels." "Remember the cars lined at Pali Hill. She was too graceful. Danced at Umas wedding sangeet," said another person. "Forever in our hearts," read a comment. "Sending you love -such beautiful pictures," wrote an Instagram user.

Nargis and Sunil fell in love after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film Mother India. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1958, and welcomed three children-- Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt, and Namrata Dutt. In the early 1980s, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and succumbed to it soon after.

In a 2018 interview with Filmfare, Priya recalled how Sunil changed after Nargis' death. She had said, “Our equation with our father also changed after mom passed away. Earlier, he was a disciplinarian. Our dining room conversation was never about films. But after their mom’s death, he changed completely. He shared many memories of her. Like he said, ‘People say I fell in love after I saved her from the fire on the set of Mother India. But I’d have saved anyone else as well. I fell in love with the woman she was’.”

