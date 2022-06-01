Sanjay Dutt shares throwback pic with mother Nargis on her birth anniversary: 'Your smile kept me strong'

On actor Nargis Dutt's birth anniversary on Wednesday, her son, actor Sanjay Dutt and daughter, Priya Dutt remembered her on social media. Nargis was married to late actor Sunil Dutt. She died on May 3, 1981, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Also Read: The Nargis and Sunil Dutt love story: When he saved her from fire and she found the love of her life

Sharing a monochrome photo with Nargis, Sanjay wrote, “Your smile kept me strong, your words kept me grounded, and your spirit lifted me at my lowest. You were the best I could ever ask for. Happy Birthday, Ma." In the picture, Nargis is seen looking at Sanjay, while he is clicked looking away from the camera. Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt commented, “Love you dad.”

Sanjay Dutt shares a photo with Nargis.

Priya Dutt shared a video for Nargis on her Instagram handle. The video had various photos of Nargis and many unseen pictures of the Dutt family.

Sunil and Nargis famously fell in love after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film Mother India. They were said to have come closer while recuperating from the injuries. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1958 and welcomed three children-- Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt, and Namrata Dutt. In the early ‘80s, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer succumbed to it soon after.

In a 2018 interview with Filmfare, Priya Dutt recalled how Sunil changed after Nargis' death. She said, “Our equation with our father also changed after mom passed away. Earlier, he was a disciplinarian. Our dining room conversation was never about films. But after their mom’s death, he changed completely. He shared many memories of her. Like he said, ‘People say I fell in love after I saved her from the fire on the set of Mother India. But I’d have saved anyone else as well. I fell in love with the woman she was’.”

