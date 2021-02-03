IND USA
Shaan was one of the most popular singers of the 90s.
bollywood

Shaan on doing fewer film songs: 'Went from 2 recordings a week to 2 a year'

  Singer Shaan has said that perhaps he is stuck between generations in the film industry, which is why he has been releasing fewer film songs than before.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:15 PM IST

Singer Shaan, who delivered numerous hits in the 90s, has spoken about why his output has slowed up in recent years, despite him being confident that he's a better singer now than he used to be.

In an interview, he said that he was never an arrogant person, even in his heyday, but he suspects that newer voices are being favoured by the industry these days.

Shaan told Bollywood Hungama, "I don't have an answer to what this is, all I can understand is that certain singers have a recall value because they used to rule the roost at some point." Shaan said that is perhaps stuck in the middle; he is neither a fresh face nor a veteran.

He continued, "The younger heroes want newer voices, but I have a connection with the older generation, so perhaps I don't have a connect with the current generation." He said that instead of waiting around for the phone to ring, he decided to be more proactive about getting work. "I went from two recordings a week, to two a month, to two a year, and that's when I decided I'm going to take things into my own hands, and I started a music label, and I put original songs on YouTube," he said.

The important thing, Shaan said, is to keep yourself busy and relevant. "It shouldn't sound like I'm putting out the same old material... I've been able to not be typecast. I don't think about not being as active as before, I think of it as someone losing out by not hiring me."

Also read: Shaan: I don’t want to sound like some old has been! I still feel I am a 20-something

Shaan, who recently completed 25 years in the film industry, has sung popular songs for films such as Fanaa, 3 Idiots (Behti Hawa Sa Tha, All Izz Well) and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (Voh Pehli Baar).


