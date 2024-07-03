Shabana Azmi says Farhan and Zoya are more comfortable with her than with Javed Akhtar today

It's no surprise that Shabana Azmi shares a healthy equation with her husband Javed Akhtar's children from first wife Honey Irani – Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. On The Invincibles season 2, Shabana said that Farhan and Zoya are even more comfortable with her than they're with their father today. (Also Read – SS Rajamouli to Shabana Azmi: Fresh list of Indian stars invited to join The Academy) Shabana Azmi says Farhan and Zoya are more comfortable with her today than they're with Javed Akhtar

Shabana on equation with Zoya, Farhan

“These kids were very, very young (when Shabana married Javed). Then they started growing, they started becoming friends with me. And today, they feel more comfortable with me than with their father. If they're exasperated with him, then they have to come and talk to me,” Shabana said.

Shabana on Honey's generosity

“I have a very beautiful relationship with Zoya and Farhan. And I really give the credit to Honey. Because they were really young at that time. It would've been the easiest thing in the world to take away the kids. But she didn't. She encourage them to come with us. And what I did was not overwhelm them initially. I knew they'd take time, and I gave that to them. But I really, really doff to Honey because that generosity came from her. And today, even with Honey, we share a really, really good relationship. I know that Honey has this confidence if she were to need Javed or his advice in the middle of the night, she'd pick up the call and he'll come,” Shabana added.

Shabana said all three of them – Javed, Honey, and herself – must be credited with not letting their equations get bitter. She said Honey felt betrayed initially, but Shabana chose to keep quiet than react on the matter. Javed also kept at it, and it has held all of them in good stead.

Shabana will be soon seen in the crime drama Dabba Cartel, which is produced by Farhan's production house Excel Entertainment. She's previously worked with Excel in Reema Kagti's Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd (2007). She was last seen in Ghoomer and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.